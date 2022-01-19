Tennessee scheduled to head west in 2030 in home and home with Washington

For the first time since 2013, the Tennessee football will be heading back to the Pacific Northwest. In 2030, the Vols are scheduled to travel to Husky Stadium to take on Washington. The Vols will host Washington in 2029 in Knoxville in the home and home series announced on Wednesday.

Tennessee has never played a game in the state of Washington and their last trip west was to Eugene, Oregon to take on the Ducks.

Tennessee and Washington are unique in that they are the only two schools that have stadiums accessible by water.

The Vols have a long history of playing Pac-12 teams. Tennessee has had 35 games all time against Pac-12 teams. The program has a 17-14-4 record against the conference.