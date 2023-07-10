For 24 hours on Wednesday, Tennessee fans can relive some of the top moments from the past athletics year on the SEC Network.

As part of the network's team takeover, all Tennessee content will dominate the airwaves beginning at midnight.

The all-day slate includes the Lady Vols' softball comeback win over Florida, the men's basketball victory against No. 1 Alabama and the football team's 31-14 thumping of Clemson in the Orange Bowl to cap an 11-win season.

The day will cap with a re-airing of the Tennessee-Alabama game on Oct. 15, 2022 at Neyland Stadium. The Vols snapped a 15-game losing skid to the Crimson Tide behind Jalin Hyatt's single-game record 15 touchdown receptions and some late heroics from quarterback Hendon Hooker and kicker Chase McGrath in a 52-49 finish.

It was a banner year for Tennessee athletics.

The softball team won the SEC regular season and tournament titles on its way to a Women's College World Series appearance. Women's basketball beat eventual national champion LSU to reach the SEC tournament championship game before finishing the season in the Sweet 16.

Men's basketball tallied marquee wins against Kansas, Alabama and Duke and earned the program's ninth Sweet 16 berth and baseball turned a rocky start into its second College World Series appearance in three years.

Tennessee was presented the USA Today SEC All-Sports trophy for the second-straight year.

Here is the full schedule (all times eastern):

12 a.m. — Volleyball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (Oct. 8, 2022)

1:30 a.m. — Baseball: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt (April 22, 2023)

4 a.m. — Softball: Tennessee vs. Florida (April 23, 2023)

5:30 a.m. — SEC Inside: SEC Softball Tournament

6 a.m. — SEC Inside: Tennessee Football

6:30 a.m. — Soccer: Tennessee at Georgia (Oct. 9, 2022)

8:30 a.m. — Men's Basketball: Tennessee vs. Alabama (Feb. 15, 2023)

10:30 a.m. — Football: Tennessee vs. Clemson (Orange Bowl | Dec. 30, 2022)

1:30 p.m. — Women's Basketball: Tennessee vs. LSU (SEC Tournament | March 4, 2023)

3:30 p.m. — Baseball: Tennessee vs. Clemson (NCAA Regional | June 3, 2023)

6:30 p.m. — Softball: Tennessee vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament | May 13, 2023)

8:30 p.m. — On The Clock: Hendon Hooker

9 p.m. — Football: Tennessee vs. Alabama (Oct. 15, 2022)