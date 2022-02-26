Tennessee seeks series-win over Iona in Saturday’s Game 2

Join hundreds of other Tennessee fans in our game thread where you can follow along for live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

T1st - Iona 0, Tennessee 0

Chase Dollander retired the side in order with two strikeouts and a 4-3 groundout. Worked fast and changed speeds well. The top of the first took about three minutes to complete.

B1st - Iona 0, Tennessee 2 (+2)

Jordan Beck stroked a full-count offering to the wall in left-center field, scoring Ortega from first. Beck advanced to third on a throwing error and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Drew Gilbert.

T2nd - Iona 0, Tennessee 2

Chase Dollander allowed a two-out Vicente Mendoza double off the right-centerfield wall, but the Gaels failed to bring him in. Tennessee's righty struck out a pair in the frame.

B2nd - Iona 0, Tennessee 2

For the first time in the series, the Vols were retired in order as Evan Russell and Christian Moore grounded out to short, and Cortland Lawson flew out to center field.

T3rd - Iona 0, Tennessee 2

Anthony Febo led off the inning with an infield single to deep short, but Dollander responded by striking out the side. The right-handed hurler had seven punchouts to end the frame. 35 pitches, 30 strikes to that point in the ballgame.

B3rd - Iona 0, Tennessee 5 (+3)

The Vols sparked some more two-out magic, scoring three runs on three extra-base hits. Drew Gilbert doubled to left, plating Jorel Ortega. Trey Lipscomb tripled to right, scoring Gilbert. Luc Lipcius doubled to right to bring in Lipcomb.

T4th - Iona 0, Tennessee 5

The highlight of the inning came with Evan Russell throwing out Nick Forney, who was trying to steal second base. Russell had a great throw and was there for the tag when Forney slid through the second base bag. Dollander collected the other two outs - one groundout, one flyout.

B4th - Iona 0, Tennessee 10 (+5)

Cue the two-out rally again as the Vols plated five runs with two gone in the frame. Jordan Beck drove in Cortland Lawson for the first run. Gilbert followed with a double to right to plate two more. Lipscomb then smashed a two-run shot to blow the game wide open. Following the at-bat, Lipscomb needed just a double to hit for the cycle in consecutive days.

T5th - Iona 0, Tennessee 10

Chase Dollander strikes out the side. Great use of off-speed again. Had 10 strike outs at that point in the game.

B5th- Iona 0, Tennessee 14 (+4)

Jordan Beck's mammoth two-run shot to straight-away center field capped the four-run inning. Kyle Booker pinched hit for Seth Stephenson with one away, and drove in Christian Moore on a single through the right side. Booker later scored on a wild pitch.



