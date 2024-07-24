Tennessee's plan for an entertainment district in the shadow of Neyland Stadium took another step toward reality on Wednesday.

In a press release, the school announced its notice of intent to award the state-of-the-art "Neyland Entertainment District" project on a waterfront tract that currently houses the G-10 parking lot in between Neyland Stadium and Food City Center, to the 865 Neyland Project Team.

The team is made up of real estate and sports entertainment experts, including Dixon Greenwood, Jake Miller, Taylor Gray, the Hartland Hotel Group and Johnson Architecture, according to the release.

Tennessee athletics director Danny White initially announced plans for an entertainment district complete with dining, retail and condo and hotel space last year. The school welcomed potential project groups with its request for proposals in December 2023.

The notice of intent comes after a month-long process of reviewing potential private project developers of the site along the Tennessee River waterfront.

"We are absolutely thrilled to witness our vision for this groundbreaking project taking tangible shape," White said in a statement. "The development team understood our vision and designed a legacy asset that will significantly impact our campus and overall community. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming phases of this historic endeavor, which is set to influence our campus and the city of Knoxville deeply. The Neyland Entertainment District is posed to become a valuable asset to America's College Sports City."

The project is pending approval by the Tennessee State Building Commission. Once that is obtained, it will move to the development stage, including creating of specific designs and a timeline for when construction of the project will begin.

Neyland Stadium, Tennessee's 103-year-old football cathedral, has completed and is currently undergoing several construction projects aimed at modernizing the facility, which opened in 1921.

The upperdeck of the north endzone stands was renovated ahead of the 2022 season that included a new videoboard and deck. A club area was added on the west concourse in time for the 2023 season.

The stadium's west and south exterior is currently undergoing renovations, with more projects schedule over the next few years.