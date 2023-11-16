The opportunity isn't lost on Jacob Warren.

The Tennessee tight end and Knoxville native has two games left inside Neyland Stadium in his fifth season with the Vols, the first of which will be against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS).

Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC), which currently sits as a 10-point underdog on its home turf, can spoil the Bulldogs' perfect season as well as their nation-leading 27-game winning streak. A win would also provide another memory in a career full of them for the Vols' seniors.

"If you go about your business the right way, you handle things and you treat people the right way, I think people naturally feel (a sense of urgency)," Warren said. "I think people want the best for me and other guys in my position, the older guys on the team, the guys that are not going to be here next year. Not that they do anything special or different but there's a sense of urgency that you want to have for those guys that are leaving the program.

"For myself as well, you have to capitalize on the next two weeks because I'm not going to be able to play on that grass after this year. Why not go out the best I can?"

For Tennessee, the SEC Eastern Division is off the table. The Vols lost any hope of clinching the division in their 36-7 loss at Missouri a week ago, but there is plenty to play for for a senior class that has gone through a coaching change, an NCAA investigation, COVID and a program resurgence last season.

Warren, who decided to return for a final season of eligibility after an 11-2 campaign in 2022, has made the most of his decision.

He combined for four touchdown in the previous four seasons but has three along with 11 receptions for 92 yards through 10 games, but Warren has been more than a contributor on the field.

Teammates and coaches have touted his leadership abilities, which have been needed this season with a number of injuries on offense. It has been even more apparent as the Vols look to put the sting of the Missouri loss behind them and focus on what could be a program milestone in potentially taking down two-time defending national champion Georgia (10-0, 7-0).

"I think you can sense that this is a big one because of who we're playing," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "Our guys have been great. They've been resilient, really from the time that I've gotten here. We've got guys that are extremely competitive, focused and compete hard and practice the right way. The leadership that we have on the team is a huge part of that. ...Jacob Warren, he's been a dynamic leader for us, certainly this year but even before that, too.

"This is the next one that we have inside of our home stadium and the only opportunity that we've got this week. We need to go take full advantage of it and believe our guys are focused."

Starting center Cooper Mays is preparing to play in his fourth Tennessee-Georgia game.

He was part of the freshman class that played its first season during the 2020 COVID season after he signed with the Vols out Knoxville Catholic High School.

Mays missed the first four games of the season with an injury but has anchored Tennessee's offensive line since returning in late September. He has the option to return for another season, but says he hasn't given much thought about the future.

Right now, he's thinking about Georgia and making the kind of legacy that beating college football's premier program can make.

"It's a big-time game for us, for both sides," Mays said. "Tennessee is working to put our program back on top and this is one of our big stepping stones, getting a win over (Georgia). I have gotten a win over all the big three (rivals) other than Georgia, so (we're) trying to put that together."