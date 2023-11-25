Tennessee's win over Vanderbilt marked the end of the regular season and the last time a collection of seniors will take the field at Neyland Stadium. On Senior Day, a number of these veterans took advantage of the opportunity to end their careers on a high note. Here are some seniors that performed well after going through the festivities. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

DL - Tyler Baron

Despite having another year of eligibility remaining, Tyler Baron is being heavily evaluated by NFL teams due to his impressive true senior season. So far, he has produced 27 tackles, two passes defended and five sacks. Against Vanderbilt, he continued this great effort.

On the day, Baron produced one tackle but it resulted in a sack. He consistently provided pressure to make things difficult for the Commodores, as well.

QB - Joe Milton III

On his Senior Day, Joe Milton III had the best game of his career. After an up-and-down season, Milton left no doubt in a six-touchdown performance. Four of these scores came through the air as he totaled 383 passing yards on 22-of-32 passing. On the ground, Milton added two touchdowns on five carries for 11 yards. Josh Heupel: "I'm proud of his resiliency. He continued to prepare to fight and compete extremely well. He was really good throughout the course of the football game. He was decisive, in the right spot and recognized coverage. He did some really good things. He met some guys out on the perimeter to make plays. For most of it, the protection was really pretty solid. There were a couple of times … we just needed to make some plays. Proud of the effort from the offensive line, that group, was extremely beat up." Milton: “You go out with a bang. Every game you try to do that and the most important one is the last one inside the stadium. You show a team that that’s how we play when we get inside this stadium. That’s the legacy that I am going to hold on to and leave it on to my guy Nico (Iamaleava)."

WR - Ramel Keyton

After a shaky season, Ramel Keyton also ended on top. The wideout caught just four passes but totaled 122 yards and found the end zone twice. This included a long of 56. Keyton: "It's a good moment, last time in Neyland going out like that."

TE - Jacob Warren

After a six-year career in Knoxville, Jacob Warren is finally out of eligibility. The reliable option has produced another solid season. The tight end caught his fourth touchdown of the year on Saturday to reach a career-high. He also added 82 total yards on three catches. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Joe Milton III turns in career performance in final act at Neyland Stadium Warren: “Yeah, I think I did a pretty good job of holding it together. I think pregame, I saw my mom. She was emotional and crying a little bit so that kind of got me. I held it in for the most part. Then we got done with the alma mater and started walking back to towards the locker room, I saw all the people that mean a lot to me. Walking by him (McCallan Castles), Joe (Milton), and walking by a lot of people that have played a big part in my development but also my enjoyment in this whole process during this last year. So that was definitely what got me. It is good to be emotional, when you let it out a little bit, it just shows that you care. It has really meant something to me and a lot of people around me." Heupel: "Jacob Warren has been such an integral part in the building of this program. His leadership, in particular, over the last couple of years, I don't think you can overstate. He's a guy that it means everything to him to wear the Power T and play and compete. He came back for his sixth year."

TE - McCallan Castles

Out of the transfer portal, McCallan Castles chose Tennessee to spend his final season. In his last game in Neyland Stadium, Castles caught his fourth touchdown. He also produced 47 total yards on three catches. Castles: “Obviously, I wasn’t here for the whole time. I came here for the football, but I’ll always remember the people. It’s been the best college football experience I’ve ever been a part of. This (Jacob Warren) is my best friend right here, spending every day with him just grinding. I never felt like I belong more in a college football space than here and I’ve made multiple stops. So, I think it just speaks to the culture these guys have built here with (Josh) Heupel. It’s a great place; Tennessee is where you want to be to play football.” Heupel: "Callie - new to the program, fully invested, bought into everything. Guy that prepares extremely hard and means everything. He wants to perform, not for himself, but for the guys around him and just continue to get better throughout the course of the year."

