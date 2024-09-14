Tennessee sets school record for most points in any quarter vs. Kent State

Tennessee set a school record after just 15 minutes of football on Saturday night.

The Vols took a 37-0 lead after one quarter which marked the most points scored in any quarter in program history.

It topped the previous record of 35 points set against Arkansas at home in the first quarter during the 2000 season.

Tennessee got the scoring started with a Dylan Sampson 22-yard rush. The Vols forced a safety quickly after after an errant snap to jump to a 9-0 lead in less than five minutes.

Tennessee parlayed this into another score as Sampson punched it in from one yard out on fourth down.

On third down during the ensuing drive, Nico Iamaleava connected with Chris Brazzell II for a 53-yard touchdown. It was the only score through the air of the record-breaking quarter.

DeSean Bishop got in the action afterward housing a run from 53 yards out.

To cap things off, Sampson rushed it in from a yard out, again, to mark his third touchdown of the game. This was his eighth in just nine quarters of play on the season.

Iamaleava finished the quarter completing 9-of-12 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. Sampson notched 66 yards and three scores on 10 carries.

Tennessee would go on to score 65 points in the first half. This is the new program record for points in a half after it scored 52 against UT Martin in 2022.