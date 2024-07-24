The 2024 Olympics in Paris this week will have a Tennessee flavor.

The program will set a school record with 31 representatives across five men’s and women’s sports when the games begin on July 24, breaking the previous record of 20 athletes at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The 31 athletes and coaches—which ranks sixth nationally and second among SEC schools—will compete on the behalf of 18 countries in basketball, soccer, swimming track & field and volleyball.

Six will compete for the United States, three for Canada and the Bahamas, two for Brazil, Ireland and the Cayman Islands, and one each for France, Jamaica, Netherlands, Peru, Bulgaria, Nigeria, Slovenia, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bermuda and Greece.

Among the athletes competing is former Tennessee Track & Field Christian Coleman, who set an NCAA record in the outdoor 100-meter dash with a time of 9.82 seconds in 2017, will run for the United States in the 4x100 relay.

After winning two gold medals at the Pan American Games, current swimmer Gui Caribe will represent Brazil in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while former Lady Vols basketball star Kara Lawson, who won a gold medal as a player in 2008, will serve as an assistant coach on the United States' women's basketball team.

Tennessee leads the SEC in swimming with 17 representatives, followed by 11 competitors in track & field and one each in soccer and volleyball.

Tennessee has been represented in 16-straight Olympiads with 143 Olympians combining for 68 medals, including 41 gold. Athletes have secured five or more medals in each Olympic Games since 1992.

Opening ceremonies for the 2024 Olympics is slated for Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.