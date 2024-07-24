Advertisement
Tennessee sets school record in representatives at 2024 Paris Olympics

Former Tennessee track star Christian Coleman is one of several athletes representing the Vols and Lady Vols at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Former Tennessee track star Christian Coleman is one of several athletes representing the Vols and Lady Vols at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. (University of Tennessee Athletics)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

The 2024 Olympics in Paris this week will have a Tennessee flavor.

The program will set a school record with 31 representatives across five men’s and women’s sports when the games begin on July 24, breaking the previous record of 20 athletes at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The 31 athletes and coaches—which ranks sixth nationally and second among SEC schools—will compete on the behalf of 18 countries in basketball, soccer, swimming track & field and volleyball.

Six will compete for the United States, three for Canada and the Bahamas, two for Brazil, Ireland and the Cayman Islands, and one each for France, Jamaica, Netherlands, Peru, Bulgaria, Nigeria, Slovenia, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bermuda and Greece.

Among the athletes competing is former Tennessee Track & Field Christian Coleman, who set an NCAA record in the outdoor 100-meter dash with a time of 9.82 seconds in 2017, will run for the United States in the 4x100 relay.

After winning two gold medals at the Pan American Games, current swimmer Gui Caribe will represent Brazil in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while former Lady Vols basketball star Kara Lawson, who won a gold medal as a player in 2008, will serve as an assistant coach on the United States' women's basketball team.

Tennessee leads the SEC in swimming with 17 representatives, followed by 11 competitors in track & field and one each in soccer and volleyball.

Tennessee has been represented in 16-straight Olympiads with 143 Olympians combining for 68 medals, including 41 gold. Athletes have secured five or more medals in each Olympic Games since 1992.

Opening ceremonies for the 2024 Olympics is slated for Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Tennessee athletes in 2024 Olympics
Name Years at Tennessee Sport Event Country 

Cierra Burdick

2011-15

Basketball

3X3

USA

Kara Lawson

1999-03

Basketball Assistant Coach

5X5

USA

Michelle Alozie

2019

Soccer

--

Nigeria

Gui Caribe

2022-present

Swimming & Diving

50, 100 Free

Brazil

Erika Connolly

2016-20

Swimming & Diving

4x100 Relay

USA

Jillian Crooks

2024 signee

Swimming & Diving

100 Free

Cayman Islands

Jordan Crooks

2021-present

Swimming & Diving

50, 100 Free

Cayman Islands

Brooklyn Douthwright

2021-present

Swimming & Diving

4X100 Relay

Canada

Lyubomir Epitropoy

2020-23

Swimming & Diving

200 Breast

Bulgaria

Martin Espernberger

2022-present

Swimming & Diving

200 Fly

Austria

Ella Jansen

2024 signee

Swimming & Diving

400 IM

Canada

Mona McSharry

2020-present

Swimming & Diving

100, 200 Breast

Ireland

Kayky Mota

2019-22

Swimming & Diving

100 Fly

Brazil

Julia Mrozinski

2021-present

Swimming & Diving

200 Free

Germany

Tjasa Pintar

2017-22

Swimming & Diving

4X100 Relay

Slovenia

Regan Rathwell

2022-present

Swimming & Diving

200 Back

Canada

Lamar Taylor

2024 signee

Swimming & Diving

100 Free

Bahamas

Kira Toussaint

2015-17

Swimming & Diving

100 Back

Netherlands

Joaquin Vargas

2021-present

Swimming & Diving

100 Fly, 200, 400 IM

Peru

Ellen Walshe

2021-22

Swimming & Diving

100 Fly, 200, 400 IM

Ireland

Christopher Bailey

2020-22

Track & Field

400m, 4X400m Relay

USA

Christian Coleman

2015-17

Track & Field

4x100m Relay

USA

Clement Ducos

2023-24

Track & Field

400m Hurdles

France

Devonte Howell

2024-present

Track & Field

100m

Cayman Islands

Joella Lloyd

2019-24

Track & Field

100m

Antigua and Barbuda

Carry McLeod

2020-24

Track & Field

Long Jump

Jamaica

Jah-Nhai Perinchief

2021

Track & Field

Triple Jump

Bermuda

Stamatia Scarvelis

2017-19

Track & Field

Hammer

Greece

Charisma Taylor

2022-23

Track & Field

100m Hurdles, Triple Jump

Bahamas

Javonya Valcourt

2023-present

Track & Field

Mixed 4x400m Relay

Bahamas

Kelsey Robinson

2010-12

Volleyball

--

USA

