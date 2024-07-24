Tennessee sets school record in representatives at 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 Olympics in Paris this week will have a Tennessee flavor.
The program will set a school record with 31 representatives across five men’s and women’s sports when the games begin on July 24, breaking the previous record of 20 athletes at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
The 31 athletes and coaches—which ranks sixth nationally and second among SEC schools—will compete on the behalf of 18 countries in basketball, soccer, swimming track & field and volleyball.
Six will compete for the United States, three for Canada and the Bahamas, two for Brazil, Ireland and the Cayman Islands, and one each for France, Jamaica, Netherlands, Peru, Bulgaria, Nigeria, Slovenia, Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bermuda and Greece.
Among the athletes competing is former Tennessee Track & Field Christian Coleman, who set an NCAA record in the outdoor 100-meter dash with a time of 9.82 seconds in 2017, will run for the United States in the 4x100 relay.
After winning two gold medals at the Pan American Games, current swimmer Gui Caribe will represent Brazil in the 50 and 100 freestyle, while former Lady Vols basketball star Kara Lawson, who won a gold medal as a player in 2008, will serve as an assistant coach on the United States' women's basketball team.
Tennessee leads the SEC in swimming with 17 representatives, followed by 11 competitors in track & field and one each in soccer and volleyball.
Tennessee has been represented in 16-straight Olympiads with 143 Olympians combining for 68 medals, including 41 gold. Athletes have secured five or more medals in each Olympic Games since 1992.
Opening ceremonies for the 2024 Olympics is slated for Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
|Name
|Years at Tennessee
|Sport
|Event
|Country
|
Cierra Burdick
|
2011-15
|
Basketball
|
3X3
|
USA
|
Kara Lawson
|
1999-03
|
Basketball Assistant Coach
|
5X5
|
USA
|
Michelle Alozie
|
2019
|
Soccer
|
--
|
Nigeria
|
Gui Caribe
|
2022-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
50, 100 Free
|
Brazil
|
Erika Connolly
|
2016-20
|
Swimming & Diving
|
4x100 Relay
|
USA
|
Jillian Crooks
|
2024 signee
|
Swimming & Diving
|
100 Free
|
Cayman Islands
|
Jordan Crooks
|
2021-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
50, 100 Free
|
Cayman Islands
|
Brooklyn Douthwright
|
2021-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
4X100 Relay
|
Canada
|
Lyubomir Epitropoy
|
2020-23
|
Swimming & Diving
|
200 Breast
|
Bulgaria
|
Martin Espernberger
|
2022-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
200 Fly
|
Austria
|
Ella Jansen
|
2024 signee
|
Swimming & Diving
|
400 IM
|
Canada
|
Mona McSharry
|
2020-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
100, 200 Breast
|
Ireland
|
Kayky Mota
|
2019-22
|
Swimming & Diving
|
100 Fly
|
Brazil
|
Julia Mrozinski
|
2021-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
200 Free
|
Germany
|
Tjasa Pintar
|
2017-22
|
Swimming & Diving
|
4X100 Relay
|
Slovenia
|
Regan Rathwell
|
2022-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
200 Back
|
Canada
|
Lamar Taylor
|
2024 signee
|
Swimming & Diving
|
100 Free
|
Bahamas
|
Kira Toussaint
|
2015-17
|
Swimming & Diving
|
100 Back
|
Netherlands
|
Joaquin Vargas
|
2021-present
|
Swimming & Diving
|
100 Fly, 200, 400 IM
|
Peru
|
Ellen Walshe
|
2021-22
|
Swimming & Diving
|
100 Fly, 200, 400 IM
|
Ireland
|
Christopher Bailey
|
2020-22
|
Track & Field
|
400m, 4X400m Relay
|
USA
|
Christian Coleman
|
2015-17
|
Track & Field
|
4x100m Relay
|
USA
|
Clement Ducos
|
2023-24
|
Track & Field
|
400m Hurdles
|
France
|
Devonte Howell
|
2024-present
|
Track & Field
|
100m
|
Cayman Islands
|
Joella Lloyd
|
2019-24
|
Track & Field
|
100m
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
Carry McLeod
|
2020-24
|
Track & Field
|
Long Jump
|
Jamaica
|
Jah-Nhai Perinchief
|
2021
|
Track & Field
|
Triple Jump
|
Bermuda
|
Stamatia Scarvelis
|
2017-19
|
Track & Field
|
Hammer
|
Greece
|
Charisma Taylor
|
2022-23
|
Track & Field
|
100m Hurdles, Triple Jump
|
Bahamas
|
Javonya Valcourt
|
2023-present
|
Track & Field
|
Mixed 4x400m Relay
|
Bahamas
|
Kelsey Robinson
|
2010-12
|
Volleyball
|
--
|
USA
