Tennessee setting the bar 'high' for talented athlete, Cameron Seldon

Talented athlete Cameron Seldon of Heathsville, Va. took in Tennessee’s spring practice Saturday morning and spent the day touring the facilities – getting a feel for what the program is all about. It was the first time the four-star visited campus, but it won’t be the last. “They set the bar really high. They set it high - especially the part when coach broke down my film,” the 2023 prospect said. “The culture was awesome. Everyone knew me and was telling me hello.” The wide receiver – running back spent a lot of time with Volunteers assistant coach Kelsey Pope throughout the day and was able to see firsthand how the new receivers instructor goes about his business. “It was real fun. We watched practice and I got to see the position meetings earlier - with coach Pope and got to watch that,” Seldon said. “I saw the dorms and then sat in on another position meeting after practice. “It was really cool to see how they practiced – a college practice – because I’ve never seen one before. I got to meet the head coach and talked to him for about 20 minutes. That was fun. He is really cool and calm.”

Tennessee offered the Northumberland standout back in November and have been keeping tabs since then. With Kodi Burns moving on to the NFL, it’s Pope who has stepped up to lead the charge in recruiting the dual-threat athlete for Tennessee’s staff. “He reminds me of one of my coaches, so it feels like I know him a little bit. I like the way he runs his receiver room. Everything is about technique and perfection, and he wants everything to be done right,” Seldon said of Pope. “He’s really cool and broke down my film to tell me how I’d fit into the offense. I didn’t even have questions because he elaborated on everything. “Speaking hypothetically, he had goals for me written down that he wanted me to achieve – if I were to go there.” Rated at 5.8 by Rivals, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound athlete is considered the 25th-best athlete in the class and third prospect out of Virginia. Seldon boasts 18 offers at the moment and has already been named an All-State recipient at both wide receiver and running back at the prep level. Lining up wherever the team needs him, the offensive weapon found the end zone 15 times as a junior. In an abbreviated 2020 season that totaled only three games, Seldon scored nine times. As a freshman in 2019, the athlete dialed it up on over 20 occasions. “It really depends on the matchup if I’m playing wide receiver or running back,” the prospect said. “They just try and get me the ball.”