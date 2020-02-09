Jacksonville, Arkansas defensive tackle Tyas Martin was in Knoxville last weekend for the final recruiting weekend before March. He left Rocky Top very impressed by the orange and white Volunteers.

"I enjoyed everything," Martin said. "All the big facilities and the field and everything. The coaching staff showed me a lot of love. It was a great time."

Martin spent a good amount of time with new tight ends coach Joe Osovet. Osovet has hammered home the need for big athletic linemen on the defensive front and Martin has been listening.

"I feel like I bring energy and relentless effort," Martin said. "I want to get better with my speed and flexibility. I'm always working on those things and working on my conditioning."

Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and most of the Big 12 have been after Martin. He enjoying the recruiting process as he works toward finding the right school for him.

"It's a hard process, but it's also fun," Martin said. "You get to meet some great people and see a lot of cool places. The hard part is just thinking about finding the right fit because their are so many good schools."