Tennessee shows well with Stanton Ramil, earns OV in June
Offensive lineman Stanton Ramil was back at Tennessee on Saturday, taking part in the Rocky Topalooza festivities. Tennessee, searching for some tackles in this class, views the Alabaster, Ala. native as a guy who can play in this offense.
“It was awesome up here. I got a lot of time with coach [Glen] Elarbee and a lot of time with some of the other coaches,” the three-star said while leaving campus. “I’m building a really good bond with them. I was able to meet a lot of the recruits and it was awesome to meet some possible teammates. I really loved it here.”
One Tennessee offensive line commit was pushing hard for Ramil while in town was Mount Juliet standout, Ayden Bussell.
“He was telling me how real it is here compared to other places he’s been. The environment – it’s real and different he says,” Ramil reflected. “I feel that way too because I spent about an hour with the entire offensive coaching staff. We talked a lot about stuff outside of football. That’s good stuff.”
Continuing the relationship building process with Elarbee, however, is what could move this one along. Tennessee’s offensive lien instructor has done a nice job with the lengthy tackle and can see a good ‘fit’ in the scheme if he chooses the Orange.
“He’s a player’s coach – 100 percent. He cares about his players and wants to see them develop,” the prospect said of Elarbee. “He’s going to be there for you on the [bad] days and make sure you become the best person and player you can be.”
“He likes how I move with my size and my athleticism. He also likes how their schemes fit into what I’m doing right now at Thompson [high school] - just the technique and how it all fits into each other.”
This was the second trip to Rocky Top for the 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman as he took in a spring scrimmage back in April. He has already locked in an official visit in Knoxville for the weekend of June 17 and hopes to learn more about the team when he gets back here.
“I’ll be looking to see how the offensive line works and how the coaches get along with them,” Ramil forecasted. “I’d like to hear what their goals are and to get a real feel for the team. But the coaching staff is very interactive and always trying to be around the players. It’s a different feel here.”
The Thompson standout plans to announce a top-list of programs in the near future and those who make the cut will likely be on the official visit calendar as well. A decision, however, will likely come later – potentially during the senior campaign.
Outside of attending Alabama’s camp in June, Ramil plans to focus his efforts on his official visits and preparing for the football season over the summer. It’s worth noting, however, his father played football at Alabama.
But at the end of the day, it’s all about ‘fit’ for the offensive tackle.
“I’m looking for how the coaches feel about me and what I think I’ll get out of the coaches,” Ramil concluded. “Also, how comfortable am I with the team and the entire school, really? Does that school fit me? Do I know if that’s the place?”
Tennessee will have the opportunity to push even more when the tackle returns for his official next month.