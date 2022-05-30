Tennessee shows well with Stanton Ramil, earns OV in June

Offensive lineman Stanton Ramil was back at Tennessee on Saturday, taking part in the Rocky Topalooza festivities. Tennessee, searching for some tackles in this class, views the Alabaster, Ala. native as a guy who can play in this offense.

“It was awesome up here. I got a lot of time with coach [Glen] Elarbee and a lot of time with some of the other coaches,” the three-star said while leaving campus. “I’m building a really good bond with them. I was able to meet a lot of the recruits and it was awesome to meet some possible teammates. I really loved it here.”

One Tennessee offensive line commit was pushing hard for Ramil while in town was Mount Juliet standout, Ayden Bussell.

“He was telling me how real it is here compared to other places he’s been. The environment – it’s real and different he says,” Ramil reflected. “I feel that way too because I spent about an hour with the entire offensive coaching staff. We talked a lot about stuff outside of football. That’s good stuff.”

Continuing the relationship building process with Elarbee, however, is what could move this one along. Tennessee’s offensive lien instructor has done a nice job with the lengthy tackle and can see a good ‘fit’ in the scheme if he chooses the Orange.

“He’s a player’s coach – 100 percent. He cares about his players and wants to see them develop,” the prospect said of Elarbee. “He’s going to be there for you on the [bad] days and make sure you become the best person and player you can be.”

“He likes how I move with my size and my athleticism. He also likes how their schemes fit into what I’m doing right now at Thompson [high school] - just the technique and how it all fits into each other.”