Tennessee soccer season in review: Lady Vols fall in Round 1 of NCAAT

The 2024 Tennessee soccer season is in the books.
Here's everything you need to know about the season that resulted in a Round 1 loss to Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
STAFF
Head coach: Joe Kirt - 3rd Season (18th at Tennessee)
Associate head coach: Jonathan Morgan
Assistant coach: Becky Edwards
Assistant coach: Marty Baker
ROSTER
RESULTS
TEAM STATS
STAT LEADERS
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.