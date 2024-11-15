Published Nov 15, 2024
Tennessee soccer season in review: Lady Vols fall in Round 1 of NCAAT
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
The 2024 Tennessee soccer season is in the books.

Here's everything you need to know about the season that resulted in a Round 1 loss to Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

STAFF

Head coach: Joe Kirt - 3rd Season (18th at Tennessee)

Associate head coach: Jonathan Morgan

Assistant coach: Becky Edwards

Assistant coach: Marty Baker

ROSTER

2024 Tennessee Soccer Roster
PlayerNumberPositionYear

Addie Yelton

0

GK

So

Cayden Norris

1

GK

Fr

Jaida Thomas

2

F

R-Sr

Sammi Wodds

3

F

Gr

Hayley Howard

4

M

Sr

Jenna Stayart

5

M

R-Jr

Sarah Bridenstine

6

D

Gr

Kate Runyon

7

F

So

Luciana Latino

8

M

R-So

Sheridan Michel

10

D

Sr

Reese Mattern

12

F

Fr

Keaton Mitchell

13

M

So

Kennedy Price

15

D

Jr

Sarah Greiner

16

F

So

Jenna Chatterton

17

M

Sr

Ally Brown

18

D

Jr

Kameran Bluette

19

F

Fr

Mac Midgley

20

M

Jr

Leah Klurman

21

D

Jr

Muriel Kroflin

22

D

R-Jr

Dakota Brown

23

M

Jr

Jasmine Boggs

24

D/M

Fr

Skylar Miller

25

M/F

Fr

Sarah Kate Rath

26

F/D

Jr

Nolyn Bartholomew

27

F

Sr

Alivia Stott

28

F

Fr

Sydney Miller

29

D

Fr

Ally Zazzara

32

GK

R-Jr

Nyla Blue

33

D

Fr

Bella Smith

34

M

Fr

Devin Davis

37

F/D

Fr

RESULTS

2024 Tennessee Soccer Results
9-7-4 Overall (3-4-3 SEC)
OpponentScoreResultDate

@ Indiana

0-1

L

Aug 15

Chattanooga

2-0

W

Aug 18

@ ETSU

1-0

W

Aug 22

Lipscomb

3-0

W

Aug 25

@ Duke

Canceled

Canceled

Sep 1

No. 7 UCLA

0-0

T

Sep 5

FAU

2-0

W

Sep 8

No. 5 Memphis

1-0

W

Sep 12

Ole Miss

2-1

W

Sep 19

@ Alabama

2-2

T

Sep 22

Vanderbilt

1-1

T

Sep 29

Missouri

1-0

W

Oct 4

at No. 6 Arkansas

0-5

L

Oct 10

No. 14 Auburn

2-3

L

Oct 13

at Georgia

0-2

L

Oct 18

No. 22 South Carolina

1-1

T

Oct 24

at Kentucky

0-4

L

Oct 27

at Florida

1-0

W

Oct 30

Kentucky (SECT)

1-0

W

Nov 3

No. 2 Mississippi State (SECT)

1-2

L

Nov 5

at 7-seed Virginia Tech

1-2

L

Nov 15

TEAM STATS

2024 Tennessee Soccer Stats
StatTennesseeOpponents

SHOTS

-

-

Goals

21

22

Goals Per Game

1.11

1.16

Shots

211

214

Shots Per Game

11.1

11.3

Shots Percentage

0.100

0.103

Shots On Goal

100

85

Shots On Goal Percentage

0.474

0.397

PENALTIES

-

-

Yellow Cards

24

16

Red Cards

1

0

MISCELLANEOUS

-

-

Assists

18

21

Saves

63

79

Fouls

204

195

Corner Kicks

114

74

Penalty Kicks: Goals-Attempts

1-4

0-2

STAT LEADERS

2024 Tennessee Soccer Stat Leaders
StatPlayerTotal

Goals

Sammi Woods

5

Assists

Reese Mattern

3

Points

Sammi Woods

12

Shots

Sammi Woods

36

Shots on Goal

Sammi Woods

16

Game-Winning Goals

Sammi Woods, Mac Midgley

2

Saves

Ally Zazzara

52

Save Percentage

Caydin Norris

80%

