Assistant coaches Chris Malveaux and Kate Malveaux , who spent the last three seasons on head coach Karen Weekly 's staff, were named co-head coaches at Auburn on Wednesday, replacing former coach Mickey Dean , who resigned last month.

One week after Tennessee 's softball season ended one game shy of its second-straight Women's College World Series appearance, the Lady Vols have two coaching vacancies to fill.

The Malveaux's arrived at Tennessee in 2022 after Weekly took over as the sole head coach following the retirement of her husband and co-head coach, Ralph Weekly.

Chris Malveaux, who previously coached at Missouri, oversaw a Lady Vols offense that led the SEC and ranked sixth nationally with 1.50 home runs per game during the 2024 season.

Tennessee totaled 84 a single-season program record 84 home runs.

Kate Malveaux joined the staff as a volunteer assistant in June 2021 and was elevated to a full-time assistant coaching position last year, taking the lead on base-running and working with catchers.

Under Kate Malveaux, Lady Vols' catchers had just two errors and Tennessee finished fifth in the league in stolen bases with with 54 total bases.

Both coaches were instrumental in the Lady Vols' success over the last three seasons, which included two SEC regular season titles, a conference tournament championship and the program's first WCWS appearance in eight years.

With the departures of the Malveaux's, Tennessee's remaining coaching staff consists of assistant coach Megan Rhodes Smith and three graduate assistant coaches.