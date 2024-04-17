The final stretch of Tennessee softball's regular season is here with just three SEC series remaining. Next up is a stretch against LSU at home before the Lady Vols travel to play Alabama and come home to host Kentucky. Head coach Karen Weekly met with the media to preview the final slate of games. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Karyln Pickens dealing with the attention of opponents

With Ashley Rogers out of eligibility, Tennessee softball looked for its next ace. The answer has come in sophomore Karyln Pickens. Pickens currently owns a 1.19 ERA and 15-4 record in 24 appearances and 117.2 innings pitched. This ERA is ninth in the country tied with teammate Payton Gottshall. What's allowed her to reach this mark is off-season growth that featured mixing in a variety of pitches. "First of all, Karyln is one of the most honest, self aware and growth minded athletes I've ever coached," said Weekly. "And for for somebody to be as talented as she is and still be willing, to be open to different idea, to try different things, to not let her ego get in the way, it's absolutely refreshing to coach her. So you take an athlete like that, they're going to improve. But she really bought into not just relying on her fastball. We spent most of the fall throwing her changeup a ton, her riseball a ton, so that she became more confident in those things." While Pickens has been dominant, it hasn't always been easy. Now, teams are primarily focusing on facing her heading into a weekend. Last year it was Rogers, and at the beginning of this year, it was Gottshall, but now she shoulders the pressure. Pickens isn't hiding from the challenge, though. Instead, she's accepting it and rising up to the occasion. "I think what's a little bit different for Karyln this year is last year she was kind of one of three," said Weekly. "This year, with her starting on a lot of Friday nights, people are really gearing for Karyln. Mississippi State I think is a good example of that. They really weren't prepared for Payton, but they put a lot of time and effort into preparing for Karlyn. It's understanding that but not using that as an excuse which she never does. Realizing you have different things to go to and you have to adjust your game as you go based on what the other team is doing."

It's the fine details for the pitchers

For both Pickens and Gottshall, it's the fine details that are leading to success. Both are in the top 10 for ERA and the team as a whole is first in the country at 1.45. Weekly said its the small things that have led to this. It isn't any big change or something wild that's led to success and that needs to continue. It's the minuit details that make the difference. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Jewel Spear reaffirms decision to return to Lady Vols for final season To keep the train rolling, they just need to stay focused on every small aspect that contributes to winning. "It's not major things," said Weekly. "It's not like you're going to gain 10 pounds of muscle in the next two weeks and that's not what we need. It's just not letting anything slip. It's the simplest thing of drinking enough water. I mean, hydration is an athlete's best friend. Just them understanding how important it is that they pay attention to every little thing."

In position for another SEC title