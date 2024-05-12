After a successful regular season that earned Tennessee softball the SEC title before a short stay in the conference tournament, the Lady Vols have been named the 3-seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

This marks the 20th straight tournament Tennessee has appeared in. Since national seeding began in 2005, this is the highest the Lady Vols have ever been heading into the event.

This tops the 4-seed the team earned a year ago that set the now broken record. That team swept the SEC Championships and made the school's eighth Women's College World Series.

Tennessee has been a top-16 seed in each of its seasons since the national seeding began. This has let it host regionals in each of the year. As the 3-seed, the Lady Vols will have the opportunity to host a Super Regional, as well.

This season, Tennessee will get things started with Dayton. The Flyers won the A10 to make their first ever tournament. This will be played on 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17.

Also in the Knoxville Regional are Miami (OH) and Virginia. Each of the games on the first day air on ESPN+.

If the Lady Vols earn a spot in consecutive Super Regionals, it would be played in Knoxville. The opponent would be the winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional that features 14-seed Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana, Clemson and USC Upstate.