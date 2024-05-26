Tennessee softball's historic season has come to a close earlier than many expected.

The Lady Vols fell in the third game of the Knoxville Super Regional 4-1 to Alabama.

This came after Tennessee earned its highest seed in school history at the three-line. The Tide were the 14-seed and will now advance to the Women's College World Series.

The Lady Vols are now 8-5 in super regionals. They made their eighth WCWS a year ago after sweeping Texas but couldn't get the job done this time after taking game one.

The first match was won by the heroics of Laura Mealer who hit a two-run shot to take the lead Tennessee would not relinquish.

Game two was a 14-inning affair that the Lady Vols failed to win. Alabama loaded the bases in the bottom of the 14th and hit a chopper to short that scored the winning run.

In game three, Tennessee was held mostly silent by Jocelyn Briski. She tossed 6.1 innings while allowing just three hits. She walked one and struck out four, as well. She did allow a run in the seventh inning but Kayla Beaver entered to shut things down.

The killing blow was a grand slam hit by the Tide in the first inning. The two-out shot gave Alabama all the runs it would score in the game as Payton Gottshall and Karlyn Pickens held the Tide's offense silent for the remainder of the game.

This ends the career of notable Tennessee star Kiki Milloy. She ends as the program's all-time leader in home runs hit.