Tennessee softball slated No. 4 seed in SEC Tournament

Tennessee is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Softball Tournament.

The No. 3 Lady Vols, who capped a 40-13 regular season, including a 15-9 finish in league play, with a series loss to No. 6 Texas A&M at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium this past weekend.

The single-elimination tournament is set to begin Tuesday, May 6 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Tennessee will get a double-bye as the 4-seed, beginning its tournament stay in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 8 (5 p.m. ET, SEC Network) against either 5-seed Arkansas, 12-seed Georgia or 13-seed Kentucky.

The Lady Vols were a combined 3-3 vs. the Bulldogs and Razorbacks during the regular season.

Tennessee didn’t not play Kentucky.

A win would put the Lady Vols into the semifinals against 1-seed Oklahoma, 9-seed LSU or 8-seed Mississippi State.

Tennessee last won the tournament in 2023, the same year that it reached the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.