Tennessee softball slated No. 4 seed in SEC Tournament

Tennessee is the No. 4 seed in the SEC Softball Tournament.
The No. 3 Lady Vols, who capped a 40-13 regular season, including a 15-9 finish in league play, with a series loss to No. 6 Texas A&M at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium this past weekend.
The single-elimination tournament is set to begin Tuesday, May 6 at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia.
Tennessee will get a double-bye as the 4-seed, beginning its tournament stay in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 8 (5 p.m. ET, SEC Network) against either 5-seed Arkansas, 12-seed Georgia or 13-seed Kentucky.
The Lady Vols were a combined 3-3 vs. the Bulldogs and Razorbacks during the regular season.
Tennessee didn’t not play Kentucky.
A win would put the Lady Vols into the semifinals against 1-seed Oklahoma, 9-seed LSU or 8-seed Mississippi State.
Tennessee last won the tournament in 2023, the same year that it reached the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.
2025 SEC Softball Tournament schedule
Tuesday, May 6
Game 1: 12-seed Georgia vs. 13-seed Kentucky (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
Game 2: 11-seed Ole Miss vs. 14-seed Missouri (4 p.m., SEC Network)
Game 3: 10-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed Auburn (7 p.m., SEC Network)
Wednesday, May 7
Game 4: 8-seed Mississippi State vs. 9-seed LSU (11 a.m. ET, SEC Network)
Game 5: 5-seed Arkansas vs. Game 1 winner (2 p.m., SEC Network)
Game 6: 6-seed Florida vs. Game 2 winner (5 p.m. SEC Network)
Game 7: 7-seed South Carolina vs. Game 3 winner (8 p.m., SEC Network)
Thursday, May 8
Game 5: seed Oklahoma vs. Game 4 winner (11 a.m. ET, SEC Network)
Game 9: 4-seed Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner (2 p.m., SEC Network
Game 10: 3-seed Texas vs. Game 4 winner (5 p.m., SEC Network)
Game 11: 2-seed Texas A&M vs. Game 5 winner (8 p.m., SEC Network)
Friday, May 9
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner (6:40 p.m., ESPN2)
Saturday, May 10
SEC Tournament Championship Game: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)
