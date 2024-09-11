PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee softball reveals 2025 SEC schedule

Tennessee Lady Vols sophomore pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) pitches against the Virginia Cavaliers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee softball's quest for a second Women's College World Series push in three years will include a road tilt against the defending national champion and a rematch of the 2023 Knoxville Super Regional.

The Lady Vols announced their full SEC 2025 schedule on Wednesday, which revealed a seven-game slate in the now 16-team league.

Tennessee, which finished one game shy of its second-straight WCWS berth last season, will open conference play on March 7-9 at Georgia before returning home to face Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on March 21-30.

Tennessee will play at Oklahoma on March 28-30. The Sooners have won four-straight WCWS titles.

Tennessee will play Mississippi State in Knoxville on April 4-6 and then go back on the road to play newcomer Texas on April 11-13 in Austin.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel said on SEC Coaches Teleconference

The Lady Vols will finish the regular season with home series against Auburn on April 18-20 and Texas A&M on May 1-3 with their last road series coming against Ole Miss on April 25-27.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 6-10 and will be hosted by Georgia at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens.

The Lady Vols reached the WCWS for the first time in eight years in 2023 and were on the cusp of returning, but lost to Alabama in two out of three games in the Knoxville Super Regional in May.

Among Tennessee's top returners is junior right-handed pitcher Karlyn Pickens, who was the named the 2024 SEC Pitcher of the Year with a 1.12 ERA and a 22-7 record.

Full Tennessee softball 2024 schedule

March 21-23 – Arkansas

March 28-30 – at Oklahoma

April 4-6 – Mississippi State

April 11-13 – at Texas

April 18-20 – Auburn

April 25-27 – at Ole Miss

May 1-3 – Texas A&M

May 6-10 – SEC Tournament (Athens, Ga.)

