Tennessee softball's quest for a second Women's College World Series push in three years will include a road tilt against the defending national champion and a rematch of the 2023 Knoxville Super Regional.

The Lady Vols announced their full SEC 2025 schedule on Wednesday, which revealed a seven-game slate in the now 16-team league.

Tennessee, which finished one game shy of its second-straight WCWS berth last season, will open conference play on March 7-9 at Georgia before returning home to face Arkansas at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on March 21-30.

Tennessee will play at Oklahoma on March 28-30. The Sooners have won four-straight WCWS titles.

Tennessee will play Mississippi State in Knoxville on April 4-6 and then go back on the road to play newcomer Texas on April 11-13 in Austin.

The Lady Vols will finish the regular season with home series against Auburn on April 18-20 and Texas A&M on May 1-3 with their last road series coming against Ole Miss on April 25-27.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 6-10 and will be hosted by Georgia at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens.

The Lady Vols reached the WCWS for the first time in eight years in 2023 and were on the cusp of returning, but lost to Alabama in two out of three games in the Knoxville Super Regional in May.

Among Tennessee's top returners is junior right-handed pitcher Karlyn Pickens, who was the named the 2024 SEC Pitcher of the Year with a 1.12 ERA and a 22-7 record.