Tennessee football set to host top-75 prospect, elite edge rusher on visit

He is the No. 74 recruit in the 2026 class, No. 8 player out of Georgia and No. 7 EDGE in the cycle.

Tristian Givens , a four-star edge rusher, announced he'll be getting another look at Knoxville.

Tennessee football is scheduled to host one of its priority targets on the defensive side of the ball this week.

Givens has already taken a trip to see Florida State this month and will get a look at Texas A&M later on. Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman likes the Vols' odds, though, logging a Futurecast for UT.

He was most recently on Tennessee's campus during the 865 Live event. Afterward, he met with VolReport to give his thoughts.

"The environment, the coaches, the people around the staff," Givens said on what keeps him coming back on visits. "They've always been the top dog."

Along with Josh Heupel himself, Givens has consistently heard from newly promoted outside linebacker coach Levorn 'Chop' Harbin.

Getting to see the fun side of Harbin while knowing how intense he is at practice to get the best out of players was an upside to the 865 Live visit.

"(My relationship with Coach Chop) is growing a lot. It's getting better and better each time I come," Givens said. "It was just different. You rarely see coaches having fun with their players and got a chance to see that."

Other notable visitors lined up to be on campus this weekend are five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, four-star linebacker TJ White, four-star athlete Legend Bey, four-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert, four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge and three-star cornerback Jamyan Theodore.

Tennessee currently holds nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 21 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw, wide receiver Tyran Evans and the most recent addition, safety KJ McClain.