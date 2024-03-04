Despite weather getting in the way of a full slate of games, Tennessee softball was still able to get in four matches in its home opening weekend as apart of the 'Tennessee Classic.' The Lady Vols went 4-0 in the span of matches against Stetson (twice), Brown and Longwood. Here's what happened. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

March 2 (Sat): 8-0 W vs. Stetson

Tennessee got the weekend started with a run-rule win. The Lady Vols had no issue moving past Stetson after putting up six runs in the fifth inning. Home runs from Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni helped reach the mark. Laura Mealer also had a nice day at the plate with a two-RBI triple in the inning. Puni's slam was the deciding moment as it enforced the run-rule. In the circle, Karlyn Pickens got the ball and threw all five innings. She allowed one hit, no runs and struck out three.

March 2 (Sat): 9-1 W vs. Brown

Later in the day, Tennessee earned its second run-rule against Brown. This time, the scoring was better distributed throughout the game, though. The Lady Vols were led by Milloy, McKenna Gibson and Taylor Pannell who all recorded two hits. Milloy hit a triple in her effort while Gibson and Destiny Rodriguez left the yard on home runs. Charli Orsini got the ball to start the game and went 2.2 innings while forfeiting a run on two hits. Payton Gottshall finished the final 2.1 innings of the match and sat down each batter she faced.

March 3 (Sun): 3-2 W vs. Stetson

The following day, Tennessee faced Stetson for the second time. This match was much closer but still went in the favor of the Lady Vols. Tennessee struck first in the first inning on a Puni groundout that scored Milloy. It would add another in the third on a Rylie West double that also scored Milloy. The final run came in the sixth on a solo shot by Rodriguez to retake the lead. Orsini got the start again and went 4.1 innings before giving up a two-run homer to Annabella McClerren with only one of the runs being earned. Pickens came in and cleaned things up in the final 2.2 innings and earned the win, though.

March 3 (Sun): 12-1 W vs. Longwood

The final match of the weekend was an offensive outburst from the Lady Vols. Seven of the 12 runs in the game came in the second inning to blow things open before the run rule was enforced. Milloy and Pannell had two-hit days while West's grand slam resulted in a game-high four RBI. Milloy and Gibson joined West as home run hitters on the day, as well. Gottshall handled business in the circle going five full innings. She allowed one run on four hits while striking out eight.

