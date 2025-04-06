Tennessee softball roundup: Lady Vols take another top-15 SEC series

Tennessee's Erin Nuwer (33) confers with Emma Clarke (13) during the NCAA college softball game against Western Carolina on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A week after Tennessee softball took down Oklahoma in Norman, the Lady Vols returned to Knoxville for another SEC clash. No. 10 Tennessee took care of business despite a Saturday doubleheader to defeat No. 15 Mississippi State. Here's what happened this week.

April 1: Western Carolina (W, 4-0)

Despite bats not showing up in full force, the Lady Vols had enough to deal with Western Carolina in its midweek clash. Tennessee pitched freshman Erin Nuwer in the game who went the distance. She allowed just one hit and a hit batter while pitching a shutout. Her 12 strikeouts were a career-high. The Lady Vols used an Emma Clarke home run and RBI from Kinsey Fielder and Laura Mealer to push across their four runs. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Emma Nuwer - 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 12 K, 0 BB, 1 HBP, 82 NP

April 4: Mississippi State (W, 8-0)

Tennessee got the series on Friday with a five-inning, run-rule victory. The Lady Vols put up five runs in the fifth to make the difference. The run-rule-clinching swing came from Fielder who walked things off with a single to right. She also hit a home run in the game along with a big fly from McKenna Gibson. Karlyn Pickens got the ball in the circle and went the distance. She gave up four hits and no runs while striking out six batters. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kinsey Fielder - 4 AB, 1 R, 3 H, 4 RBI, 1 HR

April 5: Mississippi State (L, 12-4)

In game two of the series and game one of Saturday's double-header due to weather, Tennessee let Mississippi State even up the series in a five-inning, run-rule win. This came off an eight-spot in the top of the first from the Bulldogs. The Lady Vols couldn't recover from there, putting up one run in the first and three in the third. Gibson hit a home run in her second-straight game. Pitching for Tennessee to start was Nuwer. She didn't record an out before getting pulled. She allowed three hits and four earned runs. Then, Sage Mardjetko entered. She got one out before getting yanked. She allowed four more runs on two hits. Finalizing the last 5.2 innings was Peyton Tanner who gave up four runs on five hits. PLAYER OF THE GAME: McKenna Gibson - 2 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HR

April 5: Mississippi State (W, 8-0)

Tennessee was forced to respond that same afternoon. The Lady Vols did so in impressive fashion, run-ruling the Bulldogs in five frames. This came on a five-run second inning to take a demanding lead. Taylor Pannell and Gibson hit back-to-back home runs in that frame. Gabby Leach also went yard. In the circle, Pickens got the ball. She threw all five innings while allowing just one hit and no runs. PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taylor Pannell - 3 AB, 1 R, 2 H, 3 RBI, 1 HR, 1 SB

Up next