Tennessee-South Carolina series opener postponed, pushed to Friday
The first of a critical three-game series for Tennessee will have to wait another day.
The series opener between the No. 18 Vols and No. 13 South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia on Thursday was pushed back to Friday due to weather, both teams announced.
It will be played as part of a doubleheader with the series slated to conclude on Saturday.
Tennessee (36-17, 14-12) is looking to boost its resume with a series win and possibly work its way into a top 16 national seed that would allow the Vols to host a NCAA Tournament regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
In the latest D1Baseball postseason projections, Tennessee is the No. 2 seed in the Morgantown, West Virginia regional with 1-seed West Virginia, 3-seed Notre Dame and 4-seed Rider.
Following a strong start to the season, the Gamecocks (37-15, 15-11) have struggled of late, dropping their last three conference series amid a string of injuries but they've been dominant at home this season with a 25-5 record.
The first pitch in Game 1 on Friday is set for 3 p.m. ET with Game 2 to follow.
