FLIP ALERT: Tennessee flips in-state 3-star LB Brenden Anes from Wisconsin

In-state three-star linebacker Brenden Anes has flipped from Wisconsin to Tennessee football.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols vs. Carson-Newman (Exhibition)

Kim Caldwell is making her public Lady Vols debut as she leads Tennessee into an exhibition with Carson-Newman.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

A look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Kentucky ahead of Saturday’s clash in Knoxville.

 • Noah Taylor
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler preview Tennessee basketball's season

Video of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes and point guard Zakai Zeigler meeting with the media.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Three numbers to know as Tennessee football hosts Kentucky

Some numbers to keep in mind as Tennessee hosts Kentucky football on Saturday.

 • Ryan Sylvia

Published Nov 1, 2024
Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit
Shayne Pickering  •  VolReport
Football Recruiting Reporter
@shaynep_media
