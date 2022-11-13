News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-13 13:01:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Tennessee stays at No. 5 in AP Top 25 poll

Tennessee's Princeton Fant (88) and Bru McCoy (15) celebrate after Fant's first half touchdown against Missouri on Nov. 12, 2022.
Tennessee's Princeton Fant (88) and Bru McCoy (15) celebrate after Fant's first half touchdown against Missouri on Nov. 12, 2022. (Knoxville News-Sentinel)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Football Beat Reporter
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He covered the Vols for The Daily Times before joining Rivals in 2022. He is a 2020 alum of the UT College of Journalism and Electronic Media.

Tennessee got back on track Saturday with a 66-24 drubbing of Missouri at Neyland Stadium.

As impressive as the Vols' (9-1, 5-1 SEC) second half showing was, all of the teams ranked ahead of them won convincingly – leaving them at No. 5 in Sunday's Associated Press Top 25 poll for the second straight week.

Tennessee also stayed put at No. 5 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches poll.

In the AP poll, the rest of the top five remained the same in the with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU rounding out the group.

Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 while Ohio State and Michigan cruised in games against Indiana and Nebraska, respectively. TCU defeated Texas, 17-10, in Austin.

Two of Tennessee's most impressive wins – LSU and Alabama – moved up, with the Tigers jumping to No. 6 after beating Arkansas and the Crimson Tide ascending two spots to No. 8 following their win over Ole Miss.

Tennessee was also No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week. The new poll will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Vols play South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @JNichols_2121, @ByNoahTaylor, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}