Tennessee got back on track Saturday with a 66-24 drubbing of Missouri at Neyland Stadium.

As impressive as the Vols' (9-1, 5-1 SEC) second half showing was, all of the teams ranked ahead of them won convincingly – leaving them at No. 5 in Sunday's Associated Press Top 25 poll for the second straight week.

Tennessee also stayed put at No. 5 in the USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches poll.

In the AP poll, the rest of the top five remained the same in the with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU rounding out the group.

Georgia beat Mississippi State 45-19 while Ohio State and Michigan cruised in games against Indiana and Nebraska, respectively. TCU defeated Texas, 17-10, in Austin.

Two of Tennessee's most impressive wins – LSU and Alabama – moved up, with the Tigers jumping to No. 6 after beating Arkansas and the Crimson Tide ascending two spots to No. 8 following their win over Ole Miss.

Tennessee was also No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings last week. The new poll will be released on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Vols play South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.