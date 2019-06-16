For the second time in a week, James Robinson was back at Tennessee to spend the weekend around the staff.

Only this time, the 3-star guard from Carver (Ala.) brought his family for the official visit.

Last Saturday, Robinson worked out with OL coach Will Friend and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, leaving the visit with Tennessee “at the top.”

Nothing changed following his official visit this weekend, either.

“It’s still the same. Tennessee still at the top,” Robinson told Volquest.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman enjoyed a relaxed couple days on Rocky Top, allowing Robinson and his family to further bond with Friend and Chaney, as well build on an existing relationship with area recruiter Derrick Ansley.

“The visit left a big impact on me,” Robinson said. “Coach Chaney and coach Friend got along real good with my family. … I’ve known DA since he was at Alabama. We just got even closer and a tighter bond.”