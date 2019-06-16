Tennessee 'still at the top' for Robinson, who loves family vibe with Vols
For the second time in a week, James Robinson was back at Tennessee to spend the weekend around the staff.
Only this time, the 3-star guard from Carver (Ala.) brought his family for the official visit.
Last Saturday, Robinson worked out with OL coach Will Friend and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, leaving the visit with Tennessee “at the top.”
Nothing changed following his official visit this weekend, either.
“It’s still the same. Tennessee still at the top,” Robinson told Volquest.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman enjoyed a relaxed couple days on Rocky Top, allowing Robinson and his family to further bond with Friend and Chaney, as well build on an existing relationship with area recruiter Derrick Ansley.
“The visit left a big impact on me,” Robinson said. “Coach Chaney and coach Friend got along real good with my family. … I’ve known DA since he was at Alabama. We just got even closer and a tighter bond.”
OV TO TENNESSEE 😬🍊💰#GBO pic.twitter.com/fcfiIw3Iux— James Robinson (@JamesRobinsonn_) June 16, 2019
Asked what his family part of the visit was, Robinson immediately exclaimed, “I loved the photo shoot.”
He also added that “the bond” he has with the staff is just different compared to his other other two dozen offers.
“It’s not just a football thing. It’s a life thing,” he said. “It’s a real family thing at Tennessee.”
Tennessee made is crystal clear to Robinson that the mauling lineman “very much wanted,” hoping the Alabama native might even commit this weekend. That didn’t happen though, as the 3-star prospect doesn’t want to rush into a decision before exploring all his options. Auburn, Ole Miss and others continue to recruit the Carver standout hard.
Following the visit, Robinson decided to cancel his scheduled official visit to Missouri next weekend, and will instead head to Alabama to camp, hoping to earn an offer. He also hopes to take official visits to Auburn and Georgia.
As for when he might commit, Robinson said, “Only time will tell.”