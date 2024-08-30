With Tennessee and the majority of college football's season beginning tomorrow, Rivals made an All-American team of transfers.
This included a Vols lineman who will enter his first year in Knoxville.
Lance Heard is the projected starter at left tackle after beginning his career at LSU.
Heard is one of seven SEC transfers to land on the list. All five offensive linemen are also homed inside the conference.
Here's what Rivals' Adam Friedman said about Heard:
"Heard didn’t see the field on a consistent basis as a freshman at LSU last year but there is plenty of playing time available at Tennessee this season. Look for the former five-star to start at left tackle for the Vols as they try to take a big step forward as a program and make the College Football Playoff."
Heard was a five-star recruit out of high school playing for Neville in Monroe, Louisiana. He was ranked the No. 2 player in the state, No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 27 overall in the country.
He committed to LSU where he played in one season. He played in all 12 regular season games for the Tigers as primarily a reserve offensive lineman and on special teams units.
His effort led to him being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. He made one start and did not allow any sacks.
Athlon has named him to the Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team heading into 2024. He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 340 pounds.
