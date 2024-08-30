Tennessee's Lance Heard (53) during Tennessee football's fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, August 3, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

With Tennessee and the majority of college football's season beginning tomorrow, Rivals made an All-American team of transfers. This included a Vols lineman who will enter his first year in Knoxville. Lance Heard is the projected starter at left tackle after beginning his career at LSU. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Heard is one of seven SEC transfers to land on the list. All five offensive linemen are also homed inside the conference. Here's what Rivals' Adam Friedman said about Heard: "Heard didn’t see the field on a consistent basis as a freshman at LSU last year but there is plenty of playing time available at Tennessee this season. Look for the former five-star to start at left tackle for the Vols as they try to take a big step forward as a program and make the College Football Playoff."