Tennessee targets, storylines at the 2019 Rivals 5-star Challenge
ATLANTA — For the second straight year, the Rivals100 5-star Challenge will take place in Atlanta over the next few days.
Tennessee will have a strong presence at the event, with 4-star quarterback Harrison Bailey and Top 100 safety Antonio Johnson two commits participating, as well as a slew of top targets also scheduled to be in attendance.
The Vols enter the dead period with plenty of buzz, picking up a verbal pledge from 4-star center Cooper Mays on Friday and hosting priorities Rakim Jarrett and Chris Morris on official visits.
Here are some names to watch, as well as some Tennessee storylines to monitor this week.
TENNESSEE TARGETS SET TO PARTICIPATE
STORYLINES FOR THE WEEK
1. Where does Tennessee stand for the two 5-star tight ends? Brian Niedermeyer has worked hard to get the Vols involved with two of the top tight end prospects from the last several recruiting classes. This summer, Tennessee has made up major ground in Gilbert's recruitment, closing the gap on Georgia, Clemson and Alabama. The Vols are also seriously in the mix for Washington, competing against Alabama, UGA and others for the 5-star from Nevada.
2. How close are the Vols to landing an out-of-state defensive lineman? In the last two months, Cowan, Oxendine, Roy and Henry have all been on campus. The bulk of Tennessee's 2020 DL class will likely come from in-state targets, but the Vols are leaving no stone unturned and want to add at least 1-2 out-of-state guys as well.
3. Are the Vols in good shape for Chris Morris coming out of his official visit? The Memphis native canceled a trip to Alabama this weekend and ended up taking an OV to Tennessee instead. Have the Vols recouped the momentum for the 4-star tackle from Alabama and Texas A&M?
2021 TARGETS IN TOWN
A pair of in-state targets from the Class of 2021 will also be in Atlanta, as tight end Hudson Wolfe and linebacker Junior Colson both earned invites. Wolfe worked out with Niedermeyer just last week, while Colson attended a Tennessee camp earlier in the month.