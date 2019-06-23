ATLANTA — For the second straight year, the Rivals100 5-star Challenge will take place in Atlanta over the next few days.

Tennessee will have a strong presence at the event, with 4-star quarterback Harrison Bailey and Top 100 safety Antonio Johnson two commits participating, as well as a slew of top targets also scheduled to be in attendance.

The Vols enter the dead period with plenty of buzz, picking up a verbal pledge from 4-star center Cooper Mays on Friday and hosting priorities Rakim Jarrett and Chris Morris on official visits.

Here are some names to watch, as well as some Tennessee storylines to monitor this week.