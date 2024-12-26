Tennessee TE Holden Staes plans to enter transfer portal

Holden Staes , who transferred to the Vols from Notre Dame before the 2024 season, is the latest player to make plans to exit the program with one year of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee is set to lose another offensive player to the transfer portal.

Staes was a four-star prospect out of Atlanta in 2022, signing with Notre Dame where he spent he spent two seasons, totaling 16 receptions for 187 yards four touchdowns in 22 games.

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound Staes was among Tennessee's biggest transfers hauls following the 2023 season. He brought size, experience and depth to a tight ends room that was losing two veteran players in McCallan Castles and Jacob Warren.

Staes caught 15 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown with the Vols in 2024, contributing alongside Alabama transfer Miles Kitselman and redshirt freshman and former four-star prospect Ethan Davis and was featured as a blocker in Tennessee's 12-personnel package.

Kistselman, who began his career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, could potentially return for another season after a recent court ruling that granted junior college players extra eligibility after leading the group with 22 receptions for more than 300 yards and four scores.

Staes is the 10th scholarship player from Tennessee to enter the portal since it opened earlier this month and the eighth offensive player, joining running backs Khalifa Keith, and Cameron Seldon, wide receivers Chas Nimrod, Nathan Leacock and Kaleb Webb, and offensive lineman Vysen Lang.

The current portal window closes on Dec. 28.