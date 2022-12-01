The 6-foot-3, 235 pound tight end announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal via a post from his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon.

Campbell becomes the third Tennessee player in the last two days to publicly declare for the portal, joining wide receivers Jimmy Holiday and Jimmy Calloway – who made announcements on social media Wednesday. There are reports that running backs Len'Neth Whitehead and Justin Williams-Thomas plan to transfer as well.

Campbell signed with Tennessee in head coach Josh Heupel's first signing class in 2021 as a three-star prospect from Douglasville, Georgia.

He appeared in four games as a freshman last season, mostly on special teams as a kickoff returner. He played 13 snaps in his only appearance at tight end this season against UT Martin.

Campbell has three years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

With the loss of Campbell, the Tennessee coaching staff will be tasked with replacing two experienced tight ends in Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant.

The tight ends currently listed on the Vols' roster are freshmen Titus Rohrer, Charlie Browder and redshirt junior Hunter Salmon.