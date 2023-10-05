TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee athletic director Danny White announced Thursday that fans will fill in the 102,000-seat stadium in an orange and white checkerboard pattern for the No. 21 Vols' 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff against the Aggies on Oct. 14.

A fan favorite will make its return for Tennessee 's game vs. Texas A&M next Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

It will mark the third-straight season that Tennessee has checkered the stadium. The Vols did it for a prime time bout with Ole Miss in 2021 and against Florida last season.

The checkerboard pattern made its debut in 2014 when Tennessee hosted Florida and again in 2015 vs. Oklahoma, vs. Florida in 2016 and vs. Georgia 2017. The Vols are 2-4 in "Checker Neyland" games all-time with both wins coming against Florida in 2016 and 2022.

Fans are encouraged to visit CheckerNeyland.com to find their seating and color assignments for the game.

Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is coming off of a 41-20 win over South Carolina last Saturday and will have a bye week before playing Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0). The Aggies play No. 11 Alabama this week.

Tennessee lost to Texas A&M, 34-13 in the last meeting between the two teams on Dec. 19, 2020.