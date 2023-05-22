Tennessee is entering the postseason with plenty of momentum.

Coming off of a series win at South Carolina over the weekend, the Vols jumped five spots in the D1Baseball Top 25 to No. 13 in the publication's post-regular season rankings on Monday.

Tennessee ended the regular season winning 11 of 15 SEC games, including series wins over ranked Vanderbilt and Kentucky clubs to finish with 38-18 overall record and 16-14 in league play.



The Vols earned the No. 7 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play 10-seed Texas A&M in a single elimination game at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. A win would put Tennessee up against 2-seed Arkansas on Wednesday.

Tennessee, which won the tournament last season, is looking to make another run to help boost its NCAA Tournament resume.

As it stands, the Vols are ranked No. 16 in RPI and are currently projected as a No. 2 seed in the Morgantown, West Virginia regional with West Virginia, Notre Dame and Rider.

A strong close to the regular season coupled with multiple wins in Hoover could help Tennessee work its way into hosting postseason games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium next week.

First pitch between Tennessee and Texas A&M (32-23) is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The Vols swept the Aggies in Knoxville on March 24-26.