Tennessee unveils dark mode uniforms

Tennessee has announced their uniform for Saturday’s match up with South Carolina in what they called “dark mode” in their social media release. The uniform will not only feature black jersey’s but black pants and their traditional helmets with the “T” outlined in black.

When asked Tuesday night on Tennessee Prime about the possibilities of wearing an alternate uniform, senior Cade Mays plead the fifth saying he didn’t know if they would, but he they did he was on board.

“Me personally, I would love the black jersey’s. You throw the black on and it makes you look a little slimmer. I like the black jersey. I think it would be a great touch up.

“If they do happen, I hope they took my advice, that’s what I will say.”

It will mark the first time Tennessee has worn black jersey’s since Halloween of 2009 when they beat South Carolina 31-13. On that night Tennessee wore traditional helmets and orange pants.