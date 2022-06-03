Tennessee unveils plans to expand Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee announced plans to expand Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday morning.

"Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set to become one of the most premier college baseball venues in the country with improved player development areas, more seating for Vol Nation, wider concourses, more concession stands and restrooms, and NEW luxurious premium sections," Tennessee said in its release detailing the enhancements. "The new home of Vol Baseball will aim to provide a world-class experience for current and future Volunteer student-athletes and fans alike."

There is not currently an expected completion date for the enhancements to Lindsey Nelson. There's also not a date set for when the construction will begin.

The new-look Lindsey Nelson will feature new suites, an enhanced left field porch, extended seating down the left field line that also feature four-top tables, loge box seating and additional club seating.

Most notably, Tennessee will build an indoor training complex out behind the right field wall.

Tennessee's announcement comes the day of the program's 2022 NCAA Tournament opener against Alabama State, as Tony Vitello is in the midst of an unprecedented two-year run for UT baseball.

After winning the SEC East in 2021 and making it to Omaha for the first time since 2005, Vitello's 2022 Vols have won everything it could up until this point of the season.

They won the East for the second consecutive year, they won both the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament for the first time since 1995 and are heavy favorites to win this year's College World Series.

