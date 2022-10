Following a bye week, Tennessee only moved up in one poll Sunday.



The Vols moved up a spot from No. 9 to No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll and stayed put at No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll.



Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) jumped into the top 10 of both polls after a 38-33 win over then-No. 20 Florida last week.



The Vols join SEC teams Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2) and Ole Miss (No. 9), who beat previously No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday, in the top 10 of the Coaches Poll.



Kentucky dropped to No. 13 while Mississippi State made its first appearance in the top 25 at No. 23 following its 42-24 win over No. 17 Texas A&M.



Tennessee travels to LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday for its first SEC road game at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN at Tiger Stadium.



The Tigers are coming off of a 21-17 win at Auburn and received 89 top 25 votes in the Coaches Poll.