{{ timeAgo('2022-10-30 12:53:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Tennessee up to No. 2 in new AP Top 25 poll ahead of Georgia showdown

Tennessee is 8-0 after beating Kentucky 44-6 on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Football Beat Reporter
Noah has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He covered the Vols for The Daily Times before joining Rivals in 2022. He is a 2020 alum of the UT College of Journalism and Electronic Media.

Tennessee added another ranked win to its resume on Saturday, beating then-No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 at Neyland Stadium.

Still unbeaten heading into a crucial matchup against Georgia that has heavy postseason implications on the line, the Vols moved up to No. 2 – in a tie with Ohio State – in Sunday's new Associated Press Top 25 poll. Josh Heupel's squad received 18 first-place votes, while OSU earned 15.

It is Tennessee's highest in-season ranking in the poll since 1998, the year the Vols won their last national championship.

Georgia, coming off a 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday, stayed at No. 1 in the poll – meaning Saturday's matchup in Athens will feature No. 1 vs. No. 2 colliding with ESPN's College GameDay in town.

