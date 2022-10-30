Tennessee added another ranked win to its resume on Saturday, beating then-No. 19 Kentucky 44-6 at Neyland Stadium.

Still unbeaten heading into a crucial matchup against Georgia that has heavy postseason implications on the line, the Vols moved up to No. 2 – in a tie with Ohio State – in Sunday's new Associated Press Top 25 poll. Josh Heupel's squad received 18 first-place votes, while OSU earned 15.

It is Tennessee's highest in-season ranking in the poll since 1998, the year the Vols won their last national championship.

Georgia, coming off a 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday, stayed at No. 1 in the poll – meaning Saturday's matchup in Athens will feature No. 1 vs. No. 2 colliding with ESPN's College GameDay in town.

