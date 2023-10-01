In the second quarter of Tennessee's 41-20 win over South Carolina, starting WR Bru McCoy went down with a gruesome injury.

The wideout would be carted off the field and left the stadium in an ambulance. After the game, head coach Josh Heupel said there would be an update on his injury on Sunday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"Hate what happened to Bru," said Heupel. "We’ll have a more of an update tomorrow or on Monday I’m sure, but everybody saw it. Was a lower body injury that didn’t look good. So, there’s nobody better than him. Great teammate, great leader, tough as they come. Works extremely hard to be his best and make sure his teammates do that too. So I hate it for him.”

This update has come in the form of an official statement by the university.