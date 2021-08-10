Tennessee vetting 2022 DE, Zion Young

2022 pass-rusher Zion Young is already a West Virginia commit, but the 6-foot-6, 230 pound athlete has made two trips down to Knoxville this summer with the latest coming during last weekend’s brief open period. “West Virginia is still my umber one. Tennessee is getting in the equation. I most definitely think about that, day in and day out,” Young told Volquest. “I’m keeping the door open.” Tennessee has yet to offer the three-star, but Young has been able to learn plenty about the new staff over the past few weeks and see what the program is all about. The Atlanta, Ga. native has actually been on campus a few times before - before the COVID dead period.

“We played a couple of games and then moved into the team room. The coaches introduced themselves and then we went into individual groups, offense and defense,” the Westlake standout said. “I got to know every coach and what they do and how much experience they have in the game. “Coach Garner himself. They say he is one of the best in the game. I got to see him. Their message to me was that I’m a ‘dog’ and to ‘keep working.’ They said they’ve never seen a guy work as hard as me. I also asked them what’s next [to learn].” Young is looking for a place that displays a family atmosphere and that communicates with him well. West Virginia is constantly in contact with the defensive end, but Garner has been pushing of late. Owning a 5.5 Rivals Rating, Young holds offers from the Mountaineers, Volunteers, Illinois, Buffalo and 10 others. Tennessee, however, is the only other program in the picture as of now. “Tennessee sees me as a defensive end and outside linebacker – kind of that edge spot,” Young said. “I want to have my recruitment shut down at a certain point so I can know exactly where I’m going. I don’t have a date in mind right now, though.”

Zion Young (2022) has Tennessee on the radar.