Tennessee vs. Baylor: Game information, lineups, notes

As Thursday turned into Friday, Tennessee looked as dominant as it has all season at a ballroom-turned-basketball court in Nassau.

The No. 11 Vols went from a slugfest with Virginia to an all-out rout down the stretch, running away with a 64-42 victory to punch their ticket to the Baha Mar Championship Game where they will play No. 13 Baylor on Friday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Chaz Lanier was the catalyst behind Tennessee's (5-0) second half surge, scoring a game-high 26 points while Igor Milicic Jr. scored 14. It was banner night for the Vols' defense, too as they held the Cavaliers to under 30% shooting and Jahmai Mashack made leading scorer Isaac McKneely virtually a non-factor.

Baylor, meanwhile, had a more eventful night. The Bears (4-1) were taken to the brink by No. 22 St. John's, going to double overtime and trailing in the final seconds before Jeremy Roach hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 99-98 victory.

The nightcap between Tennessee and Baylor will offer up an early-season challenge for both teams. The Bears will be the first ranked team that the Vols have played this season, while Baylor has split top 25 games against Gonzaga and Arkansas.

Here is a closer look at the match up.