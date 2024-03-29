Tennessee is back in a familiar spot.

For the third time in the last six years the 2-seed Vols will play in the Sweet 16, one game from just their second-ever Elite Eight berth and two games from their first Final Four.

Standing in the way of program history is the 3-seed Creighton Bluejays, who are coming off of a double overtime win over 11-seed Oregon to reach their second-straight Sweet 16.

Tennessee meanwhile overcame sluggish shooting on the offense to hold off 7-seed Texas 62-58 in the Round of 32, leaning instead on its defense, which held the Longhorns 36% shooting from the field and 30.4% from three-points range while out-rebounding them 42-36.

The Vols will very likely need to find its rhythm again offensively to keep their season alive. That starts with Dalton Knecht, the SEC Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year Award finalist, who is averaging more than 21 points per game.



Knecht shook off a slow start to score 14 of his 18 total points in the second half against Texas but was just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, one of just three Tennessee players to hit 3-pointers in the game.

Part of the proven recipe of the Vols' success this season is the dominant play of 6-foot-11 forward Jonas Aidoo, who averages 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds. Tobe Awaka adds another element in the paint when he's playing well, as evidenced by his 10-point, five rebound outing vs. the Longhorns.

On defense, Tennessee will look to follow up two strong performances in the first and second round. Against Texas, Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James were suffocating, combing for six steals and 13 defensive rebounds.

The challenge ahead is slowing down a Creighton offense that averages 80.6 points per game and features four starters that average double scoring figures, including leading scorer Baylor Scheierman. The Third-Team All-American guard averages 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.