Tennessee vs. Creighton: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee is back in a familiar spot.
For the third time in the last six years the 2-seed Vols will play in the Sweet 16, one game from just their second-ever Elite Eight berth and two games from their first Final Four.
Standing in the way of program history is the 3-seed Creighton Bluejays, who are coming off of a double overtime win over 11-seed Oregon to reach their second-straight Sweet 16.
Tennessee meanwhile overcame sluggish shooting on the offense to hold off 7-seed Texas 62-58 in the Round of 32, leaning instead on its defense, which held the Longhorns 36% shooting from the field and 30.4% from three-points range while out-rebounding them 42-36.
The Vols will very likely need to find its rhythm again offensively to keep their season alive. That starts with Dalton Knecht, the SEC Player of the Year and Naismith Player of the Year Award finalist, who is averaging more than 21 points per game.
Knecht shook off a slow start to score 14 of his 18 total points in the second half against Texas but was just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, one of just three Tennessee players to hit 3-pointers in the game.
Part of the proven recipe of the Vols' success this season is the dominant play of 6-foot-11 forward Jonas Aidoo, who averages 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds. Tobe Awaka adds another element in the paint when he's playing well, as evidenced by his 10-point, five rebound outing vs. the Longhorns.
On defense, Tennessee will look to follow up two strong performances in the first and second round. Against Texas, Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James were suffocating, combing for six steals and 13 defensive rebounds.
The challenge ahead is slowing down a Creighton offense that averages 80.6 points per game and features four starters that average double scoring figures, including leading scorer Baylor Scheierman. The Third-Team All-American guard averages 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
Game Information
Who: 3-seed Creighton (25-9) vs. 2-seed Tennessee (26-8)
When: Friday, March 29 | 10:09 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit
TV: TBS (Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; Steve Lappas, analyst; Evan Washburn, reporter)
KenPom: Tennessee 73, Creighton 71
Series: Tennessee leads, 1-0
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
11.7
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
6.5
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
21.1
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
8.2
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
12.0
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Steven Ashworth
|
Guard
|
11.0
|
Trey Alexander
|
Guard
|
17.7
|
Baylor Scheierman
|
Guard
|
18.3
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner
|
Center
|
17.4
|
Mason Miller
|
Forward
|
5.7
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Creighton 80.5, Tennessee 79.5
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Creighton 48.6%, Tennessee 44.4%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Creighton 36.1%, Tennessee 34.2%
ASSISTS:
Creighton 17.1, Tennessee 16.8
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 38.8, Creighton 37.9
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.7, Creighton 4.1
STEALS:
Tennessee 7.9, Creighton 4.0
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, who eclipsed the 800 career win mark earlier this season, can add to his coaching resume on Friday night. As it stands, Barnes is tied for the most NCAA Tournament wins in program history with eight. A win over Creighton would put him in sole possession of first place. He is 8-5 in tournament games since taking over the Vols in 2015.
-- Tennessee has a winning record in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Vols tied the mark with its first round win over Saint Peter's and then moved over .500 at 27-25 all-time after beating Texas in the second round. The Vols are 7-3 overall as a 2-seed and 0-2 against 3-seed teams.
-- Tennessee is back in the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season. It is the first time that the Vols have played in back-to-back Sweet 16s since 2007 and 2008. Tennessee beat Louisiana and Duke to punch its ticket to the Sweet 16 a year ago before falling to Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 23, 2023.
-- Tennessee has improved offensively, which has seemingly been the missing link in previous NCAA Tournament runs. Though their numbers took a hit against Texas, the Vols still rank 30th in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 116.4 points per 100 possessions according to KenPom. There hasn't been any trade off as far as the defense is concerned. Tennessee has still been consistent on that end of the floor, holding teams to 89.3 points per 100 possessions, which ranks third nationally by the same metric.
-- Creighton is one of the top offensive teams in college basketball per KenPom. The Bluejays rank 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 120.4 points per 100 possessions. It defense is 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency, limiting teams to 96.1 points per 100 possessions.
-- Creighton leading scorer Baylor Scheierman is the first NCAA Men's Basketball Division I player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 field goals in his career. He has made a 3-pointer in 22-straight games and 80 of the his last 81 games. The 6-foot-7 guard has scored in double figures in all but one game this season.
