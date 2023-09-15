Tennessee faces its toughest test to date against Florida on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The No. 11 Vols (2-0) have looked dominant defensively in its first two outings while the offense is still looking for consistency after back-to-back slow starts. The Gators (1-1) struggled in week 1, losing 24-11 at Utah before easing past McNeese State last Saturday. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION For both teams, the game could be a measuring stick for the rest of the season. Tennessee wasn't won in Gainesville in 20 years but enters as a touchdown favorite while Florida is in search of its first signature SEC win under second-year head coach Billy Napier. Here is a closer look at the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1) When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 7 p.m. ET Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter) ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 54.1% Line: Tennessee -6.5 Series History: 53rd all-time meeting (Florida leads, 31-21)

PREGAME NOTES

-- Saturday will mark the end of an era for both Tennessee and Florida. It will be the last game between the two teams as division rivals. The league will go away from divisions beginning in 2024. -- Tennessee is going for its second-straight win over Florida since 2003-04. The Vols snapped a five-game losing skid to the Gators last season with a 38-33 win at Neyland Stadium. -- Tennessee has won 15 of its last 18 games and is 10-6 in SEC games under Josh Heupel. Since his arrival in 2021, the Vols' offense has averaged 41.6 points per game and 492.5 yards per game. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: It's officially Florida week -- Florida running backs Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne and Treyaun Webb each rushed for 70-plus yards on double-digit carries and averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry vs. McNeese State. -- Florida is 0-4 vs. its main rivals under Napier. The Gators lost to Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in Napier's first season and went 3-5 in league play. -- In two games, the Florida defense has allowed 31 points (15.5 points per game), an improvement from the 55 points the Gators surrendered in the first two games of the 2022 season.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB stats: 42-of-63, 429 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, 50.9 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB stats: 25 carries, 233 yards, 9.3 YPC Tyler Baron, DL stats: 6 tackles, 3 sacks, 3.5 TFL Aaron Beasley, LB stats: 12 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 TFL CHECKERBOARD CHATTER: Final look at Florida FLORIDA: Graham Mertz, QB stats: 45-of-61, 526 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 40.1 QBR Montrell Johnson Jr., RB stats: 18 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs, 6.9 YPC Ricky Pearsall, WR stats: 14 REC, 215 yards, 1 TD Shemar James, LB stats: 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL

BY THE NUMBERS

25.0: The number of tackles for loss the Tennessee defense has accounted for through two games. The Vols lead the country in that category. Linebacker Aaron Beasley leads the team with six. 257.5: The number of yards Tennessee running backs have averaged per game this season. Jaylen Wright has rushed for 100-plus yards in two-straight games. 24: The number of quarters that Tennessee has scored a touchdown in since the fourth quarter of the 2022 Georgia game. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel anticipates Cooper Mays will be ready to play on Saturday 526: The number of passing yards that Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has combined for in his first two games. 30: The number of games that Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has recorded at least one reception in. He had six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in his last outing. 5: The number of sacks the Florida offensive line gave up in its loss to Utah in week 1. The Gators' front also allowed seven TFLs in that game.

STORYLINES