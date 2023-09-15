Tennessee vs. Florida: Game information, notes, storylines
Tennessee faces its toughest test to date against Florida on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The No. 11 Vols (2-0) have looked dominant defensively in its first two outings while the offense is still looking for consistency after back-to-back slow starts. The Gators (1-1) struggled in week 1, losing 24-11 at Utah before easing past McNeese State last Saturday.
For both teams, the game could be a measuring stick for the rest of the season. Tennessee wasn't won in Gainesville in 20 years but enters as a touchdown favorite while Florida is in search of its first signature SEC win under second-year head coach Billy Napier.
Here is a closer look at the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1)
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium | Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee, 54.1%
Line: Tennessee -6.5
Series History: 53rd all-time meeting (Florida leads, 31-21)
PREGAME NOTES
-- Saturday will mark the end of an era for both Tennessee and Florida. It will be the last game between the two teams as division rivals. The league will go away from divisions beginning in 2024.
-- Tennessee is going for its second-straight win over Florida since 2003-04. The Vols snapped a five-game losing skid to the Gators last season with a 38-33 win at Neyland Stadium.
-- Tennessee has won 15 of its last 18 games and is 10-6 in SEC games under Josh Heupel. Since his arrival in 2021, the Vols' offense has averaged 41.6 points per game and 492.5 yards per game.
-- Florida running backs Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne and Treyaun Webb each rushed for 70-plus yards on double-digit carries and averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry vs. McNeese State.
-- Florida is 0-4 vs. its main rivals under Napier. The Gators lost to Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida State in Napier's first season and went 3-5 in league play.
-- In two games, the Florida defense has allowed 31 points (15.5 points per game), an improvement from the 55 points the Gators surrendered in the first two games of the 2022 season.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE:
Joe Milton III, QB
stats: 42-of-63, 429 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, 50.9 QBR
Jaylen Wright, RB
stats: 25 carries, 233 yards, 9.3 YPC
Tyler Baron, DL
stats: 6 tackles, 3 sacks, 3.5 TFL
Aaron Beasley, LB
stats: 12 tackles, 2 sacks, 6 TFL
FLORIDA:
Graham Mertz, QB
stats: 45-of-61, 526 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 40.1 QBR
Montrell Johnson Jr., RB
stats: 18 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs, 6.9 YPC
Ricky Pearsall, WR
stats: 14 REC, 215 yards, 1 TD
Shemar James, LB
stats: 19 tackles, 2.0 TFL
BY THE NUMBERS
25.0: The number of tackles for loss the Tennessee defense has accounted for through two games. The Vols lead the country in that category. Linebacker Aaron Beasley leads the team with six.
257.5: The number of yards Tennessee running backs have averaged per game this season. Jaylen Wright has rushed for 100-plus yards in two-straight games.
24: The number of quarters that Tennessee has scored a touchdown in since the fourth quarter of the 2022 Georgia game.
526: The number of passing yards that Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has combined for in his first two games.
30: The number of games that Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has recorded at least one reception in. He had six receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in his last outing.
5: The number of sacks the Florida offensive line gave up in its loss to Utah in week 1. The Gators' front also allowed seven TFLs in that game.
STORYLINES
A quicker start: Tennessee's offense has uncharacteristically struggled out of the gate early this season. Ill-timed passes, drops from the receiving corps and the inability to extend drives on third down have plagued the Vols, but the coaching staff reiterated their emphasis on making plays early, which will be key on the road.
Defensive dominance: The talk throughout the offseason was the depth Tennessee has built on the defensive side of the ball. It is paying off so far. The Vols' defense leads the nation in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (25) and held Virginia and Austin Peay to less than 100 yards rushing. Florida's offensive line and running backs room offers a sterner test.
Leaning on the run: Though Tennessee has been inconsistent passing the ball, the Vols have leaned heavily on the run game. Tennessee has averaged nearly 260 yards per game and has three capable backs that have already led several scoring drives. Florida's defense has allowed 100 yards or less on the ground in two games.
The pressure is on: As it pertains to Tennessee's 2023 campaign, the Florida game looms large. The Vols' goal of an SEC Championship Game appearance stays completely intact with a win. A loss makes the pathway much harder with games against Alabama and Georgia still on the schedule. For Florida, though it is a virtual must-win game, crucial to the perception of the program under Napier, who has yet to score a marquee SEC win since taking over last season.
