Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will open its 2024-25 campaign on Monday night looking to ride the momentum of a historic run that ended less than eight months ago.

The No. 12 Vols, who will host Gardner-Webb at Food City Center (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network+), return only a few pieces from that team, but those pieces are still the most critical to their success this season.

Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack, now seniors who are Tennessee's unquestioned leaders, headline the returning group which also includes guards Jordan Gainey and Cam Carr and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips.

With Dalton Knecht gone after a record-shattering one season in the program and two bigs in Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka now at other schools, Rick Barnes was intentional when he pulled Chaz Lanier, Felix Okpara and Igor Milicic Jr. out of the transfer portal to make up for those losses.

Lanier was one of the most highly-sought players on the transfer market after averaging more than 19 points per game at North Florida last season while both Okpara and Milicic bring significant experience in the paint.

Barnes was able to get an idea of what those players would bring in a high-profile charity exhibition game against No. 18 Indiana last week. Tennessee led most of the way before Barnes experimented with lineup change with less than 10 minutes left in the second half--one of the perks of an exhibition--that allowed the Hoosiers to take the lead down the stretch.

The Vols will have an even better idea on Monday in a game that counts against a Runnin' Bulldogs team that finished 17-16 overall but 11-5 in the Big South Conference a year ago.

Here is a closer look at the match up, including projected lineups and notes of interest.