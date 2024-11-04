Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will open its 2024-25 campaign on Monday night looking to ride the momentum of a historic run that ended less than eight months ago.
The No. 12 Vols, who will host Gardner-Webb at Food City Center (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network+), return only a few pieces from that team, but those pieces are still the most critical to their success this season.
Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack, now seniors who are Tennessee's unquestioned leaders, headline the returning group which also includes guards Jordan Gainey and Cam Carr and forwards J.P. Estrella and Cade Phillips.
With Dalton Knecht gone after a record-shattering one season in the program and two bigs in Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka now at other schools, Rick Barnes was intentional when he pulled Chaz Lanier, Felix Okpara and Igor Milicic Jr. out of the transfer portal to make up for those losses.
Lanier was one of the most highly-sought players on the transfer market after averaging more than 19 points per game at North Florida last season while both Okpara and Milicic bring significant experience in the paint.
Barnes was able to get an idea of what those players would bring in a high-profile charity exhibition game against No. 18 Indiana last week. Tennessee led most of the way before Barnes experimented with lineup change with less than 10 minutes left in the second half--one of the perks of an exhibition--that allowed the Hoosiers to take the lead down the stretch.
The Vols will have an even better idea on Monday in a game that counts against a Runnin' Bulldogs team that finished 17-16 overall but 11-5 in the Big South Conference a year ago.
Here is a closer look at the match up, including projected lineups and notes of interest.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Gardner-Webb at No. 12 Tennessee
When: Monday, Nov. 4 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network+ (Andy Brock, play-by-play; Steve Hamer, analyst; Sarah Detwiler, reporter)
Series: Third meeting all-time (Tennessee leads, 2-0)
KenPom projection: Tennessee 83, Gardner-Webb 58
PROJECTED LINEUPS
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee is looking to continue its dominance in season openers. The Vols have won three-straight opening games by an average of 32.7 points and have 31 of their last 32 openers under head coach Rick Barnes.
-- Tennessee debuted at No. 12 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25--its ninth-highest preseason ranking in program history--and were picked to finish third in the SEC after winning the league a year ago. The Vols are projected to finish the regular season 22-8 and 11-7 in the league.
-- Tennessee added four transfers during the offseason in fifth year guards Chaz Lanier and Darlinstone Dubar and forwards Felix Okpara and Igor Milicic Jr. The four combined for 3,356 points and 372 appearances at their previous schools, while three were all-conference selections last season.
-- Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year last season, has landed on a plethora of preseason award watch lists, including for the Naismith Trophy. He was tabbed a Preseason First Team All-SEC by both league coaches and the media.
-- Tennessee and Gardner-Webb are meeting for the third time on Monday. The Two teams last played in Rick Barnes' first season with the Vols in 2015, winning 89-64 behind 24 points from Kevin Punter Jr. Devon Baulkman scored 22 and Armani Moore totaled 16 rebounds.
-- Gardner-Webb was picked to finished sixth in the Big South Conference in 2024-25. The Runnin' Bulldogs lost five of their top scorers from last season, but return 6-foot-7 senior forward Ademide Badmus who averaged 5.6 points per game in 2023-24.
