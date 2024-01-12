Tennessee won't have much time to sulk on its loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

A mid-week game gives the No. 5 Vols (11-4, 1-1 SEC) a quick turnaround against Georgia (12-3, 2-0) at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Saturday as Tennessee looks to bounce back from a road upset.

Tennessee looked uncharacteristic in Starkville, digging itself in a hole in the first half with 10 turnovers and trailing for much of the game as the Vols struggled in the paint despite stellar performances from Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler, who spearheaded a comeback effort that came up short.

The Bulldogs have won 10-straight games in head coach Mike White's second seaosn, including an unbeaten start to conference play with wins over Missouri and Arkansas.

Here is a closer look at the match up.