Tennessee vs. Georgia: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee won't have much time to sulk on its loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday.
A mid-week game gives the No. 5 Vols (11-4, 1-1 SEC) a quick turnaround against Georgia (12-3, 2-0) at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Saturday as Tennessee looks to bounce back from a road upset.
Tennessee looked uncharacteristic in Starkville, digging itself in a hole in the first half with 10 turnovers and trailing for much of the game as the Vols struggled in the paint despite stellar performances from Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler, who spearheaded a comeback effort that came up short.
The Bulldogs have won 10-straight games in head coach Mike White's second seaosn, including an unbeaten start to conference play with wins over Missouri and Arkansas.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 5 Tennessee (11-4, 1-1) at Georgia (12-3, 2-0)
When: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Noon ET
Where: Stegeman Coliseum | Athens, Georgia
TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Fitzgerald, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)
KenPom: Tennessee 75, Georgia 68
Series: Tennessee leads, 99-61
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
10.0
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.8
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
15.9
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
10.5
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.3
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|
Guard
|
12.3
|
Noah Thomasson
|
Guard
|
12.7
|
Silas Demary Jr.
|
Guard
|
8.6
|
R.J. Sunahara
|
Guard
|
2.8
|
Russel Tchewa
|
Center
|
6.9
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 78.3, Georgia 75.4
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 44.0%, Georgia 43.4%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 33.6%, Georgia 35.0%
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 17.1, Georgia 12.8
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 39.3, Georgia 37.7
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.7, Georgia 3.5
STEALS:
Tennessee 8.1, Georgia 6.5
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee turned the ball over 16 times, including 10 in the first half at Mississippi State and had few answers in the paint against forward Tolu Smith III, who scored 23 points. Vols' forwards Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka were largely ineffective, particularly down the stretch with foul trouble.
-- Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht has been productive in road games. He scored 37 points in the Vols' loss at North Carolina in November and totaled 28 vs. Mississippi State with 26 points coming in the second half. Knecht is averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game and 29.6 points in true road games.
-- Tennessee has won five of its last six games against Georgia. The Vols snapped a six-game losing streak at Stegeman Coliseum in their last visit to Athens in 2022 and are looking to win back-to-back games there for the first time since the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.
-- Zakai Zeigler has made four or more 3-pointers in four of his last five games. He finished 4-of-9 from deep and scored 26 points against Mississippi State. Zeigler is averaging 18.6 points and is shooting 42.9% from 3-point range over the last five games.
-- Georgia is riding a 10-game win streak since starting the season 2-3. It is the fourth longest win streak in college basketball and the most among Power Six teams according to KenPom.
-- Georgia has seven players that average between 6.5 and 13.0 points per game, including four starters. Graduate senior guard Noah Thomasson, who transferred to the Bulldogs from Niagara, averages 12.7 points.
