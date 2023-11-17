Tennessee entered its last meeting with Georgia as the newly minted College Football Playoff No. 1 one year ago, but the roles are reversed this time. The Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC), whose eastern division hopes evaporated in the span of hours after a 36-7 loss at Missouri and the Bulldogs' thumping of Ole Miss last weekend, can play the role of spoiler on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Tennessee, which enters the matchup ranked No. 18, hosts Georgia at Neyland Stadium after the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs took over the No. 1 spot in the CFP Top 25 earlier this week. Georgia is riding a 27-game win streak and on the path to a possible third-straight national title. Tennessee is standing in the way, but the Vols will need to reestablished balance on offense while finding ways to get stops on defense after an abysmal performance in its last outing. Here is a closer look at the contest.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) at No. 18 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3) When: Saturday, Nov. 18 | 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Jenny Dell, reporter) Line: Georgia -10 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Georgia 69.2% Series: Georgia leads, 27-23-2

PREGAME NOTES

-- Tennessee will play on CBS for the last time before SEC games will air exclusively on ESPN and ABC networks next season. The Vols have hosted the SEC on CBS Game of the Week 48 times at Neyland Stadium. -- Tennessee is playing its first SEC game inside Neyland Stadium in more than a month. The Vols, who have played on the road in three of their last four games, last played a conference team on Oct. 14, beating Texas A&M, 20-13. -- Though Tennessee suffered its third loss of the season at Missouri, the Vols have been successful in bounce-back games under head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee last lost back-to-back games in 2021 vs. Ole Miss and Alabama. THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Tennessee-Georgia preview with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com -- Tennessee has featured two of the best run defense and rush offense combos in the SEC this season but the Vols will look to bounce back on both sides of the ball after struggling at Missouri. Tennessee allowed a season-high 255 yards while accounting for a season-low 83 yards rushing offensively. -- Georgia has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for 22-straight weeks, which is the longest streak in the College Football Playoff era (2014-present). It is the longest streak in SEC history and the second longest all-time behind Southern California from Dec. 8, 2003 to Dec. 4, 2005.

KEY PLAYERS

TENNESSEE: Joe Milton III, QB Stats: 190-of-291 passing, 2,283 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs, 69.2 QBR Jaylen Wright, RB Stats: 117 carries, 848 yards, 3 TDs, 7.2 AVG. Squirrel White, WR Stats: 49 receptions, 609 yards, 2 TDs, 12.4 AVG. James Pearce Jr., DL Stats: 18 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 8 sacks Aaron Beasley, LB Stats: 54 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 5 sacks MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols' thin LB corp prepares tough test against Georgia offense GEORGIA: Carson Beck, QB Stats: 231-of-320 passing, 3,022 yards, 18 TDs, 5 INTs, 84.4 QBR Brock Bowers, TE Stats: 44 receptions, 601 yards, 5 TDs, 13.7 AVG. Ladd McConkney Stats: 26 receptions, 418 yards, 2 TDs, 16.1 AVG. Kendall Milton, RB Stats: 67 carries, 422 yards, 7 TDs, 6.3 AVG. Smael Mondon Jr., LB Stats: 48 tackles, 5.0 TFLs, 3 sacks

BY THE NUMBERS

3.30: The average number of sacks per game by Tennessee's defense. EDGE James Pearce Jr. leads the team with eight through 10 games. The Vols rank second in the SEC and seventh in the FBS. 22: The number of games that Tennessee's offense has produced 200 or more rushing yards under Josh Heupel. The Vols have rushed for 200 yards in seven of 10 games this season. 6: The number of games that Tennessee's defense has held an opponent to less than 100 yards this season. It is the most by a Vols team since doing it in nine games during the 2005 season. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee seniors aware of opportunity in bout with top-ranked Georgia 15.6: The number of points that the Georgia defense is holding opponents to this season. The Bulldogs rank sixth nationally in scoring defense. 72.2: The completion percentage of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. He has completed 70% or more of his passes in five games this season, including 72.0% vs. Ole Miss last week. 107.9: The average number of rushing yards the Georgia defense allows per game. That number ranks second in the SEC and top 20 among FBS teams.

STORYLINES