There was no stopping the orange mass of humanity that instantly gravitated towards the goal posts as they poured over the walls at Neyland Stadium.

Florida players desperately navigated their way to the visiting locker room while Tennessee's lingered, joining in on the celebration that would last well into the night and be talked about for years to come.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

It was only moments after Collins Cooper's game-tying field goal in overtime sailed wide left and ended six years of misery for the Vols that thousands of fans emptied on to the turf and toppled the goalposts like revolutionaries celebrating the end of a tyrant's reign.

That tyrant was Steve Spurrier, the Florida head coach that won the previous five SEC Championships, thumping Tennessee on the way each time and taking verbal shots to rub salt into the wounds.

On this night, the Vols flipped the script, beginning their own path to Atlanta and the inaugural BCS National Championship Game against Florida State nearly four months later.

Tennessee fans triumphantly marched out of the stadium, parading the goalposts with a CBS camera still attached to it before tossing their spoils of victory into the Tennessee River.

For more than two decades, memorable Tennessee wins—and losses—have aired on CBS. The intro theme that proceeds an overhead shot of a stadium filled to capacity is longed for by SEC fans in the doldrums of summer. In the fall, it can invoke anxiety.

On Saturday, it will be heard for the last time before a Tennessee game as the Vols look to make one more SEC on CBS memory against No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET.

THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Previewing Vols-UGA with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com

Beginning in 2024, SEC football games will air exclusively on ESPN and ABC networks, marking the end of a 27-year run of the league's marquee games being played on CBS.

Tennessee has played 85 games on the network since the SEC on CBS package began in 1996, compiling a 37-48 overall record and a plethora of memories. Some of the program's biggest wins have been chronicled by CBS, but it's hard to rank the most memorable.