Tennessee is coming off as dominant of a week as it has had all season. It also allowed the Vols to make up a lot of ground in the SEC title race.

After beating Arkansas and Vanderbilt by a combined 64 points, No. 5 Tennessee enters its road clash at Missouri in sole possession of second place in the league standings behind Alabama.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

All five of the Vols' starters scored in double-figures in their 88-53 dismantling of the Commodores last Saturday with guards Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler leading the team with 14 points each.

Forward Jonas Aidoo earned SEC Player of the Week honors following his seventh double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds against Arkansas. He followed it up with 11 points vs.Vanderbilt.

The rest of Tennessee's veterans are seemingly hitting their stride at the right time, too. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games after a shooting slump through the first half of conference play while Santiago Vescovi went 4-of-5 from three-point range in his last outing.

That's the good news for Tennessee, which has two manageable games left before entering a daunting final stretch of the season against top 25 teams in Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina and Kentucky.

The Vols' late-regular season surge is not likely welcoming news for Missouri, though.

The Tigers are last in the league standings and haven't won a game since late December. They've lost 12-straight conference contests, including a 79-76 defeat at Ole Miss last Saturday.

Here is a closer look at the match up.