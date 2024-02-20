Tennessee vs. Missouri: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee is coming off as dominant of a week as it has had all season. It also allowed the Vols to make up a lot of ground in the SEC title race.
After beating Arkansas and Vanderbilt by a combined 64 points, No. 5 Tennessee enters its road clash at Missouri in sole possession of second place in the league standings behind Alabama.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
All five of the Vols' starters scored in double-figures in their 88-53 dismantling of the Commodores last Saturday with guards Dalton Knecht and Zakai Zeigler leading the team with 14 points each.
Forward Jonas Aidoo earned SEC Player of the Week honors following his seventh double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 rebounds against Arkansas. He followed it up with 11 points vs.Vanderbilt.
The rest of Tennessee's veterans are seemingly hitting their stride at the right time, too. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 12.6 points over the last five games after a shooting slump through the first half of conference play while Santiago Vescovi went 4-of-5 from three-point range in his last outing.
That's the good news for Tennessee, which has two manageable games left before entering a daunting final stretch of the season against top 25 teams in Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina and Kentucky.
The Vols' late-regular season surge is not likely welcoming news for Missouri, though.
The Tigers are last in the league standings and haven't won a game since late December. They've lost 12-straight conference contests, including a 79-76 defeat at Ole Miss last Saturday.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 5 Tennessee (19-6, 9-3 SEC) at. Missouri (8-17, 0-12)
When: Tuesday, Feb. 20 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Mizzou Arena | Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 80, Missouri 66
Series: Tennessee leads, 11-10
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
11.0
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.1
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.6
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
9.2
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Guard
|
11.7
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Nick Honor
|
Guard
|
10.8
|
Sean East II
|
Guard
|
16.0
|
Tamar Bates
|
Guard
|
14.0
|
Noah Carter
|
Forward
|
11.5
|
Jordan Butler
|
Forward
|
2.3
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 80.4, Missouri 72.2
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 45.5%, Missouri 44.3%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 34.6%, Missouri 32.6%
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 17.4, Missouri 12.8
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols move up in AP Top 25 after convincing wins over Arkansas, Vanderbilt
REBOUNDS:
Tennessee 38.6, Missouri 31.4
BLOCKS:
Missouri 5.0, Tennessee 4.7
STEALS:
Tennessee 8.0, Missouri 7.8
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee jumped back into the top five at No. 5 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll and this week following its convincing wins over Arkansas and Vanderbilt. It is the 23rd time under Rick Barnes that the Vols have been ranked in the top five and the fifth time this season.
-- Tennessee is one win away from 20 wins on the season. It would mark just the 30th time in program history that a Vols team has reached 20 wins. Five of the last seven Barnes' teams have reached the 20-win threshold.
-- Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi's 12-point outing against Vanderbilt pushed him to more than 1,500 career points. He is just the 19th player in program history to reach that mark and he's closing in on another. At 196 career steals, Vescovi needs just two more to move to second all-time at UT.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Tennessee freshmen finished Vanderbilt win 'the right way'
-- Tennessee has won four-straight games against Missouri in Columbia. Its last road loss to the Tigers was Jan. 17, 2018. The Vols last six wins in the series between Feb. 18, 2017 and Feb. 22, 2022 have been decided by double digits.
-- Missouri bested Tennessee twice last season, once in the regular season and in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Tigers won the first match up on D'Andre Gholston's 3-pointer at the buzzer in Knoxville.
-- Missouri is paced in scoring by graduate guard Sean East II, who is averaging 16.0 points and 4.2 assists per game. East has scored in double figures in 15 of his last 18 games. He scored 25 against Ole Miss.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––