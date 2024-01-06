Tennessee enters the second and most critical half of its season on Saturday.

Winners of six-straight game, the No. 5 Vols (10-3) host unbeaten and No. 22 Ole Miss (13-0) to open SEC play at Food City Center.

Tennessee faced one of the most daunting non-conference slates in college basketball over the last month, but head into league action in good shape, getting the most out of its veterans as Josiah-Jordan James, Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi seem to be clicking at the right time.

Highly touted transfer guard Dalton Knecht also returned to form in his last outing, a good sign for the Vols' offense which was productive in its last outing against Norfolk State on Tuesday.

The Rebels haven't played a game since Dec. 31, but have impressed in head coach Chris Beard's first season with wins over NC State and Memphis.

Saturday will present challenges for both teams. Here is a closer look at the match up.