Tennessee returns to Knoxville on Tuesday riding a four-game win streak in SEC play.

The No. 5 Vols (15-4, 5-1 SEC) host a South Carolina (17-3, 5-1) team that has been better than expected under second year head coach Lamont Paris and could pose a challenge with its slower pace of play.

The Gamecocks, who have won three-straight conference games, including a 17-point win over top 10 Kentucky last week, are anchored by guard Meechie Johnson Jr. and transfer addition Ta'Lon Cooper who are both averaging double scoring figures.

Teams have found some success against Tennessee by slowing its offense down and forcing it to play at their level.

The Vols, though have been able to overcome that. Vanderbilt had a similar approach which led to Tennessee trailing at halftime before a strong close down the stretch of the second half headlined by guard Dalton Knecht, who scored 25-plus points for the fifth-straight game.

Forward Jonas Aidoo finished just short of his sixth double-double, scoring 9 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as he makes his case as the best big in the league. Three other Tennessee players scored in double figures, including Jordan Gainey who tallied 10 or more points off the bench for the second-straight game.

Playing inside Food City Center also works in the Vols' favor. Tennessee has won 12-straight games in Knoxville dating back to last season.

Here is a closer look at the match up.