Tennessee vs. Syracuse: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee impressed in November, but its toughest non-conference stretch will welcome the Vols into December.

A day after climbing to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 and debuting at No. 1 in the college basketball NET rankings, Tennessee (7-0) will open a three-game stand against power conference teams vs. Syracuse in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Food City Center on Tuesday.

The Vols' November exploits included a rout of Louisville in their first true road test and then back-to-back convincing wins over Virginia and top 15 Baylor to win the Baha Mar Championship.

Chaz Lanier, the transfer guard from North Florida, who was added to Tennessee's roster in the hopes of coming close to replacing the scoring production lost with Dalton Knecht last season, has done exactly that.

Lanier leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.7 points per game and helping the Vols to the No. 11 ranking nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Fellow transfer forward Igor Milicic Jr., who has also bolstered the starting lineup, averages more than 12 points and six rebounds.

Defensively, there has been no drop off from Tennessee's Elite Eight run a year ago. Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack have headlined that end of the floor, catapulting the Vols to No. 2 in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing just 88.7 points per opponents 100 possessions.

In a rematch of the 2023 Maui Invitational, Syracuse (4-2) has struggled early in head coach Adrian Autry's second season. The Orange started the season with three-straight wins but dropped neutral site games against Texas and Texas Tech.

Tennessee will mark Syracuse's first road game before it opens ACC play at Notre Dame next week.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.