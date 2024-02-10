Tennessee vs. Texas A&M: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee is in the thick of the SEC title race and have a chance to make even more headway over the next two weeks.
The No. 6 Vols opened a six-game stretch against unranked teams with a 20-point win over LSU earlier this week and now face the first of back-to-back road games against Texas A&M in College Station late Saturday.
Behind a three-point barrage in which Tennessee shot better than 45%, the Vols led LSU by as much as 23 in the second half but a rare loss on the boards allowed the Tigers to cut their deficit to eight down the stretch.
Tennessee managed to overcome that with four players finishing in double-scoring figures, including Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey 27 and 18 points, respectively, but the Vols will have to shore up its issues on the glass against the Aggies.
Texas A&M has been one of the top rebounding teams in college basketball to this points and Tennessee will need to limit second-chance opportunities for an offense that features one of the top guards in Wade Taylor IV.
The Aggies started league play 1-3 but have won four of their last five, including a 79-60 victory over Missouri in their last game. Texas A&M is 8-3 in home games this season.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
Game Information
Who: No. 6 Tennessee (17-5, 7-2 SEC) at Texas A&M (14-8, 5-4)
When: Saturday, Feb. 10 | 8 p.m. ET
Where: Reed Arena | College Station, Texas
TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 73, Texas A&M 69
Series: Tennessee leads, 11-7
Projected Lineups
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Zakai Zeigler
|
Guard
|
10.8
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
7.7
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.2
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
9.2
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
11.5
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Tyrece Radford
|
Guard
|
14.3
|
Wade Taylor IV
|
Guard
|
19.7
|
Jace Carter
|
Guard
|
6.8
|
Wildens Leveque
|
Forward
|
2.0
|
Solomon Washington
|
Forward
|
5.5
Numbers Edge
POINTS PER GAME:
Tennessee 80.0, Texas A&M 73.7
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 45.3%, Texas A&M 39.5%
THREE-POINT PERCENTAGE:
Tennessee 34.5%, Texas A&M 26.6%
ASSISTS:
Tennessee 17.3, Texas A&M 11.2
REBOUNDS:
Texas A&M 43.3, Tennessee 39.0
BLOCKS:
Tennessee 4.8, Texas A&M 2.8
STEALS:
Tennessee 8.1, Texas A&M 7.6
Pregame Notes
-- Tennessee has looked as complete offensively over its last two games as it has all season. After scoring 103 points in a win at Kentucky, the Vols put together a productive shooting performance against LSU. Tennessee is averaging 83.1 points in SEC play and 83.5 points over its last 10 games.
-- Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points while accounting for nine assists and fives steals vs. LSU, becoming just the sixth SEC player in the last 16 seasons to put up those numbers while his combined 22 assists in his last two games is the most in consecutive conference games that ended in regulation since 2018.
-- Tennessee ranks 12th nationally and fourth in the SEC in adjusted offensive efficiency, scoring 119.2 points per 100 offensive possessions, according to KenPom. By the same metric, the Vols are fifth overall and second in the league in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing 92.2 points per opponents' 100 possessions.
-- Tennessee has won three of its last four games against Texas A&M, dropping its last meeting with the Aggies, 68-63 at Reed Arena on Feb. 21, 2023. Guard Santiago Vescovi paced the Vols with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field in the loss.
-- Texas A&M finished 25-10 last season and reached the SEC Tournament Championship Game before being bumped in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies were picked second in the SEC preseason poll and entered the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25.
-- Texas A&M is second in the SEC in rebounding, averaging 43.4 per game with 6-foot-7 forward Andersson Garcia averaging 8.9, which is good for second in the conference behind Auburn's Johni Broome. Garcia totaled 16 rebounds in his last game against Missouri.
-- Texas A&M is paced in scoring by guard Wade Taylor IV, who has spent much of the season in the SEC Player of the Year conversation. Taylor is one of two Aggies' starters averaging double- scoring figures with 19.7 points per game. He has scored 15 or more points in seven-straight games, including a 41-point outing against Arkansas on Jan. 16.
