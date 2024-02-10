Tennessee is in the thick of the SEC title race and have a chance to make even more headway over the next two weeks.

The No. 6 Vols opened a six-game stretch against unranked teams with a 20-point win over LSU earlier this week and now face the first of back-to-back road games against Texas A&M in College Station late Saturday.

Behind a three-point barrage in which Tennessee shot better than 45%, the Vols led LSU by as much as 23 in the second half but a rare loss on the boards allowed the Tigers to cut their deficit to eight down the stretch.

Tennessee managed to overcome that with four players finishing in double-scoring figures, including Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey 27 and 18 points, respectively, but the Vols will have to shore up its issues on the glass against the Aggies.

Texas A&M has been one of the top rebounding teams in college basketball to this points and Tennessee will need to limit second-chance opportunities for an offense that features one of the top guards in Wade Taylor IV.

The Aggies started league play 1-3 but have won four of their last five, including a 79-60 victory over Missouri in their last game. Texas A&M is 8-3 in home games this season.

Here is a closer look at the match up.