Transfer portal closes without a Tennessee scholarship player entering

The transfer portal window for men's basketball has closed.
With April 22 marking the final day for men's basketball players to enter after it opened on March 24, not a single Tennessee scholarship player entered their name.
It is believed that walk-on Ben Linnemeyer has entered.
Undergraduate players are still eligible to enter the transfer portal at any time, however, outside the allocated window that is now expired, that outgoing player would be forced to sit out a season.
Graduate transfers may enter the portal at anytime and are not limited to the window. The Vols do not have any graduates on the roster.
Players who are uncommitted may still choose their new school and be eligible for the upcoming season outside this window.
Who is returning to Tennessee
Tennessee is losing a good bit to expired eligibility but does return some key pieces.
The lone returning starter is Felix Okpara. The center started his career at Ohio State before transferring in prior to last season. He started every game of the season that resulted in the Elite Eight run.
The other returning piece to see action on a game-by-game basis is Cade Phillips. The forward enters his junior year after playing a sizable role off the bench as a sophomore.
J.P. Estrella also returns as a redshirt sophomore. He was projected to play a role off the bench last season before a foot injury shut him down for the season.
Coming off his true freshman year, former four-star guard Bishop Boswell is also returning. He saw varying degrees of minutes throughout his first season with the Vols.
Who is leaving Tennessee
While there are no impactful transfers leaving the Vols, they are losing a lot of their production from a year ago.
This starts with two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, Zakai Zeigler. The Tennessee point guard had an illustrious four years in Knoxville but is now out of eligibility. He started in all the games he played in this past season while missing one due to injury.
Also leaving is Jerry West Award winner and the single-season 3-point king, Chaz Lanier. He transferred in from North Florida for his final season of eligibility and started every game of the season.
Jahami Mashack is also out of eligibility. The Field of 68 National Defensive Player of the Year played all four seasons with the Vols. He started every game last season.
The final starter not eligibile to return is Igor Milicic Jr. He transferred in from Charlotte after spending two years there and one at Virginia. He started in every game he appeared in but missed one due to illness.
Six-man Jordan Gainey also can't return. He was the first spark off the bench but did start the game Zeigler was unable to play in. He began his career at USC Upstate but played his final two in Knoxville.
Darlinstone Dubar is the final member unable to return. He was a piece off the bench that was called on during the NCAA Tournament. He played at Iowa State and Hofstra before his final season was spent with Tennessee.
Who is joining Tennessee
Tennessee has already signed a pair of transfers. Maryland guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie joins as an in-state prospect. He is projected to start at point guard. He also played at Belmont.
The Vols also bring in Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey. He previously spent time at JMU, as well. He will have the chance to earn the starting power forward spot.
Tennessee also has four freshmen signed to join. The headliner is five-star Nate Ament. As the No. 4 recruit in the class, he is likely going to start right away as the team's small forward despite his height being listed as 6-foot-9.
The Vols also bring in four-star wing Amari Evans. He is known for his defense and is a prototypical Rick Barnes player.
At forward, Tennessee signed three-star DeWayne Brown II out of Hoover, Alabama. The Vols also have a signing from unranked point guard Troy Henderson out of Virginia who played alongside Ament during AAU ball.
